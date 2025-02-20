What's your thoughts on this?



In my opinion his voice is not the most Shakespearean like compared to actors of the calibre of Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud, Richard Burton or Paul Scofield.



For a guy who's known for his soft mumbling speak, he did rather well with his diction and enunciating the words. His style made it more naturalistic and real to me.



I think it's a tremendous performance by Brando, when you consider how nervous and he was not sure he can pull it off.



He worked with Gielgud with his lines, wanted to perfect it the best he can.



And I think his preparation worked, it's one of the best Shakespearean performances, up there with Olivier in Othello.







