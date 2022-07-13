facePuncher7
Founder of the militant wing of the Salvation Army
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2004
- Messages
- 4,084
- Reaction score
- 837
I know near nothing about marketing, but it's become apparent that we're going to need to do it to grow the business. Thus far everything has been word of mouth and old contacts.
A bit daunted by the idea of throwing a bunch of money into an industry I have no experience with - could anyone give some information/experience with marketing campaigns and how they went down, if they paid off etc.
