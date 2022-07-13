The biggest mistake I see people make is they try to go cheap and hire an amateur.



There are tons of nerds that claim they know about PPC and SEO but most of them don't.



So hire a reputable company even if it costs more.



The other thing you need to know is your budget and target. I would come up with these before meeting with a marketing company. Something like "I'm willing to spend x dollars to gain y new customers by this date"



That will give the marketing company some targets to hit. They might try to negotiate your targets and that's fine. You can adjust them if it makes sense. But if you let the marketing company come up with their own targets they might sandbag you or overcharge.



Also, talk to 3 marketing companies before picking one.



If you're a really small business you can do some of this yourself without hiring a firm. Just let us know more about your customer base and we'll try to help.