News Mark "The Hammer" Coleman hospitalized again. Needs 'emergency surgery'

"Four months after house fire heroics, UFC hall of famer back in hospital for ‘emergency surgery’"



"Just four months after his house fire heroics left him on life support, “The Hammer” will undergo emergency surgery to address a nasty hip infection. Unfortunately for the retired UFC hall of famer, the procedure has been delayed due to his medication."

Speedy recovery, Mark Coleman! 💙 ⚒️
 
These early warriors from the UFC are definitely showing the wear and tear on their vessels.

Hope Coleman will be okay.
 
When old school men like him die out this world will get worse. Stay with us Centurion!
 
