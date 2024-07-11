Gio
Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2011
- Messages
- 33,039
- Reaction score
- 96,585
"Four months after house fire heroics, UFC hall of famer back in hospital for ‘emergency surgery’"
"Just four months after his house fire heroics left him on life support, “The Hammer” will undergo emergency surgery to address a nasty hip infection. Unfortunately for the retired UFC hall of famer, the procedure has been delayed due to his medication."
Via Coleman's IG Reels:
Speedy recovery, Mark Coleman!
