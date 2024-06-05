Mark my words you punks, Conor will be fighting at 303.

When has Conor ever pulled out. You've all been wrong about Conor on several occasions. He always shows up, and there's never been an instance of him not.

Come back to this thread and kiss my digital feet as you watch Conor KO Chandler faster than Jose Aldo at the end of the month.

Old Conor absolutely would fight through a lot of ailments. Can’t take that away from what he used to be. But he ain’t that man anymore. Money has made him soft
 
Pulled out from the first scheduled Nate rematch and a fight back in cage warriors. This fight ain't happening. At least not at 303
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
So he willingly skipped his contacted obligations that he knew were required for the fight to happen...but that's not his fault?
I wouldn't say he did it with the intent of delaying the fight. At that time he probably thought he could get away with anything.
 
GrantB13 said:
I wouldn't say he did it with the intent of delaying the fight. At that time he probably thought he could get away with anything.
So incompetence Is a valid excuse for pulling out of fights?
 
