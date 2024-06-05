Mark my words you punks, Conor will be fighting at 303.

13 others
When has Conor ever pulled out. You've all been wrong about Conor on several occasions. He always shows up, and there's never been an instance of him not.
Come back to this thread and kiss my digital feet as you watch Conor KO Chandler faster than Jose Aldo at the end of the month.
