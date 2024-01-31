Mark Madsen retires

T

The non believer

The news just broke in danish media outlets. He's calling it.
His transition fra wrestling to mma came a bit to late in his career in my opinion. And for a guy who has been cutting weight all his life it seemed he was outsized a lot in his mma fights.
 
Makes sense at 39 and two recent losses. I'm not madsen about it.
 
He had a mma career and made it to the big leagues and even won fights despite starting late.

Madsen respect to Mark.
 
