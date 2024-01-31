Mark Madsen retires

The non believer
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2016
- Messages
- 30
- Reaction score
- 0
The news just broke in danish media outlets. He's calling it.
His transition fra wrestling to mma came a bit to late in his career in my opinion. And for a guy who has been cutting weight all his life it seemed he was outsized a lot in his mma fights.
His transition fra wrestling to mma came a bit to late in his career in my opinion. And for a guy who has been cutting weight all his life it seemed he was outsized a lot in his mma fights.