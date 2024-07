Went from one of my favorite to one of the most annoying guys out there.

Before the Lesnar fight “I know that he’s on the juice but I don’t care I’m still going to knock him out easily”

After Lesnar kicks his ass “not fair, he was on juice”

Not to mention the fact that he should be kissing Dana’s ass for being one of the highest paid fighters on the roster while having a less than.500 record.