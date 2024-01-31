I heard this was going to be with Fedor earlier in the year, Mark might have underbid him or he just thought better of it and stayed retired. I like Tyson vs Hunt much better, they both still have good chins even if there old.Feels so good to watch Mark Hunt get paid
I'll take your fight opinions over 99% of the board.Tyson will smash him.
Hunto has big power but Iron Mike still has ridiculous speed and reflexes, even at his age.
LoL.... @BoxerMaurits might be your huckleberry...Bruh I need the sheiks to pay me to fight one of you fuckers