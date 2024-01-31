News Mark Hunt set to box Mike Tyson in Saudi Arabia later this year

Will be interesting to see if they treat it like a real fight or an exhibition. When Mike fought Roy it looked like he was going for the knockdown some early but then seemed to pull the power back.
 
Mike Tyson looked great in last bout. I don't think Hunt is going to do much, but this is just exhibition, means very little.
 
These ancient fighter fights are depressing to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Senzo Tanaka
News Fedor Plans on Boxing Mike Tyson - Fight Agreed Upon - Date to be Announced
14 15 16
Replies
301
Views
21K
David Street
David Street
KowboyMMA
Tyson Fury Not Hesitant to ‘Stand and Trade’ With Francis Ngannou
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
Thunder-747
Thunder-747
KowboyMMA
Eric Nicksick Lays Out Strategy for Francis Ngannou to Beat Tyson Fury
2
Replies
23
Views
3K
m249viking
m249viking

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,378
Messages
54,997,531
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top