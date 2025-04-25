News Mark Hunt received a phone call from Brock Lesnar

This is a really shitty fucking thing to do, posting a private conversation like this


Fuck Hunt I'm glad he lost and hope it cost him a ton of money
 
Oh please, Brock cheated and got away with it. He was on steroids, got caught taking steroids, and is lying through his teeth saying "I'm a victim I have no idea how I tested positive."

That dude sucks and should absolutely be exposed for this bullshit.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Did Brock ever get to the bottom of how he tested positive?
Someone likely slipped something in his water prior to the fight.

UFC-200-Las-Vegas-Weigh-Ins-2016-07-08-Brock-Lesnar-photo-MMAnytt.se-Vince-Cachero-124-of-155.jpg
 
Brock? The guy who is a notorious scum bag and got busted for using gear?
 
So many people are jealous of this corn fed jacked white boy
 
