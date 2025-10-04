Mark Hunt failed his lawsuit because he had bad lawyers. They failed to get discovery for communications between USADA and the UFC for the timing of exactly when Lesnar's test failure was detected, and when the UFC was notified.
His lawyer's also screwed up because they didn't sue USADA as a co-defendant. USADA actually had a legal duty to report any and all test failures to the relevant athletic commission. So if USADA knew Lesnar failed this test before the fight, and failed to notify the NSAC, then USADA is also legally liable.
Adding USADA as a co-defendant would have allowed him to demand all USADA internal documents about the timing of Lesnar's test failure, including communications with the SMRTL lab.