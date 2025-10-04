Media Mark Hunt is in an ongoing argument with Grok AI about his UFC suit

Mark Hunt failed his lawsuit because he had bad lawyers. They failed to get discovery for communications between USADA and the UFC for the timing of exactly when Lesnar's test failure was detected, and when the UFC was notified.

His lawyer's also screwed up because they didn't sue USADA as a co-defendant. USADA actually had a legal duty to report any and all test failures to the relevant athletic commission. So if USADA knew Lesnar failed this test before the fight, and failed to notify the NSAC, then USADA is also legally liable.

Adding USADA as a co-defendant would have allowed him to demand all USADA internal documents about the timing of Lesnar's test failure, including communications with the SMRTL lab.
 
Mark should take on UFC pro se. If this is any indication, Hunt by KO
 
MMAMidwit said:
hunt reminds me of this dude i was in treatment with who was beefing with his employers that were paying him 5k a month to sit on his hands and he still was trying to take them to court
Go back to treatment please. That explains everything
 
Hunt lost in court and maybe nothing provable as illegal happened, but plenty of fans believe he was wronged, court win or not. Maybe he should leave it at that.
 
Where is your old AV?

Change it back immediately
 
