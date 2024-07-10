You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 21,513
- Reaction score
- 47,044
inb4 Jones fans claim Jons DQ should be overturned.
Seriously, just copy it. They allowed the ruleset at ONE in Colorado.UFC needs ONE / Pride Rule Set... Judging
Terrible decision. Those karate guys break bricks like that. People will die.
Jones haters realizing his record is able to have a shiny new 0.
They are bullshit, dont matter.I really hope they institute One FC weight cut rules one day.