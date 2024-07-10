News Mark Goddard says they may get rid of 12-6 elbow rule

Ever since I saw Hendricks hit GSP with them, and it was allowed, I thought it was a redundant rule because attacking the back of the head and spine is already prohibited. Fighters use this technique all the time against opponents shooting on them, they just make the trajectory go kind of sideways, which they'd have to do anyway if they were avoiding the illegal areas which they already have to do.
 
They really should. Eddie Alvarez landed one to Dustin Poirier's shoulder and got reprimanded for it. Wtf are we doing?
 
If they overturn the Jones Hammill decision does the sports book I made the bet wth have to pay me back :rolleyes:
Yeah I’m the guy who took a bath on that <lmao>
 
hqdefault.jpg
7e5f7cdf987b907bbd16702f183d9225.jpg


DT7pY--WkAAvPBP.jpg
 
I really hope they institute One FC weight cut rules one day.
 
Jones haters realizing his record is able to have a shiny new 0.

 
