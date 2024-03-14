Media Mark Coleman just woke up from coma, is responsive, and was greeted by his family

caffine-rush-tantrum.gif
 
This is amazing on multiple levels.

First of all, the bravery of running into the fire multiple times to save his parents.

Second, the fact that the guy at his age is still jacked enough to lift and carry other human beings is insane. Especially his father, and especially if they were unconscious.

Masculinity is not dead
 
Absolute hero, what a legend!!. I'm so happy that he is recovering from the fire and is responsive. What a legend to save his parents from the fire. We have to remember that his parents are very elderly, they are well into their 80s.. they may not have been able to get out of the house with that fire burning.

Coleman is a hero.. even though he is 60 years old he is still incredibly strong, the fire had no chance.... Coleman 50-42 Fire. War Coleman!!!!!!!!!
 
