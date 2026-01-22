Voodoo_Child906
Interesting speech from Mark Carney in Davos as it marked a major departure from Canada's traditionally cautious approach towards the US. He called out Trump without naming him and signaled that American hegemony was over and that they could never be trusted again to uphold a stable rules based order. I never thought I'd see a Canadian leader be this bold and confrontational. He sounded like a true Statesman in this speech and could be looking to take a leadership role among the "middle powers" of the world.