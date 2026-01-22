  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Mark Carney: "If we're not at the table, we're on the menu"

Voodoo_Child906

Voodoo_Child906

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 27, 2004
Messages
10,224
Reaction score
5,195
Interesting speech from Mark Carney in Davos as it marked a major departure from Canada's traditionally cautious approach towards the US. He called out Trump without naming him and signaled that American hegemony was over and that they could never be trusted again to uphold a stable rules based order. I never thought I'd see a Canadian leader be this bold and confrontational. He sounded like a true Statesman in this speech and could be looking to take a leadership role among the "middle powers" of the world.

 
Worrying about the U.S.A. is ridiculous... their real threat is mass 3rd World Migration and Globalism. Canada is toast... they gave in to Globalism, and it's a dead end.

Carney is just ranting about Trump to distract from what he's really doing.

Until Canadians start looking out for Canada first, the failure will continue. Voting for people like Carney, means an ongoing slide into national suicide.
 
SurferH2O said:
Worrying about the U.S.A. is ridiculous... their real threat is mass 3rd World Migration and Globalism. Canada is toast... they gave in to Globalism, and it's a dead end.

Carney is just ranting about Trump to distract from what he's really doing.

Until Canadians start looking out for Canada first, the failure will continue. Voting for people like Carney, means an ongoing slide into national suicide.
Click to expand...
Carney is speaking History,

A time trusted truth..

Have another glass of salt water
 
SurferH2O said:
Worrying about the U.S.A. is ridiculous... their real threat is mass 3rd World Migration and Globalism. Canada is toast... they gave in to Globalism, and it's a dead end.

Carney is just ranting about Trump to distract from what he's really doing.

Until Canadians start looking out for Canada first, the failure will continue. Voting for people like Carney, means an ongoing slide into national suicide.
Click to expand...
You have zero credibility and no idea what you are talking about.
 
www.reuters.com

Trump's rhetoric rallies Canadian support for Prime Minister Mark Carney

Renewed verbal attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump are prompting Canadians to rally behind Prime Minister Mark Carney, who earned a rare standing ovation in Davos for openly decrying powerful nations using economic integration as weapons and tariffs as leverage.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Carney got a standing ovation and inspired his country. Trump embarrassed himself yet again.
 
SurferH2O said:
Worrying about the U.S.A. is ridiculous... their real threat is mass 3rd World Migration and Globalism.
Click to expand...
Staph infection said:
It will be refreshing when Canada is run by Muslims. No more dumb white people attempting to act tough like this.
Click to expand...

LOL

Everything has to do with race with these white nationalists. Wouldn't be WNs if it didn't so I guess it makes sense.

The future is not looking good for you guys. Enjoy symbolic victories like Trump calling a bunch of blacks low IQ in public. That'll be the only thing giving you a smile because the West is on an irreversible un-whitening trajectory.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
LOL

Everything has to do with race with these white nationalists. Wouldn't be WNs if it didn't so I guess it makes sense.

The future is not looking good for you guys. Enjoy symbolic victories like Trump calling a bunch of blacks low IQ in public. That'll be the only thing giving you a smile because the West is on an irreversible un-whitening trajectory.
Click to expand...
We are witnessing the extinction burst of white supremacy
 
Voodoo_Child906 said:
Interesting speech from Mark Carney in Davos as it marked a major departure from Canada's traditionally cautious approach towards the US. He called out Trump without naming him and signaled that American hegemony was over and that they could never be trusted again to uphold a stable rules based order. I never thought I'd see a Canadian leader be this bold and confrontational. He sounded like a true Statesman in this speech and could be looking to take a leadership role among the "middle powers" of the world.

Click to expand...


Awww...Carney is so cute and acting tough



He might want to worry about his own economy



And Trump haters are bitching that inflation is 2.7% here in the US
 
SurferH2O said:
Worrying about the U.S.A. is ridiculous... their real threat is mass 3rd World Migration and Globalism. Canada is toast... they gave in to Globalism, and it's a dead end.

Carney is just ranting about Trump to distract from what he's really doing.

Until Canadians start looking out for Canada first, the failure will continue. Voting for people like Carney, means an ongoing slide into national suicide.
Click to expand...


We have and still have terrible leadership but I listen to the politicians and talking heads talk about Canada and it is clear that not one of them has ever been here or know what they are talking about. Crowder might be the worst of them all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,251
Messages
58,427,518
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top