Elections Marjorie "Jewish space lasers" Green triggered by questions about her conspiracy.

icemun

icemun

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 30, 2021
Messages
2,872
Reaction score
2,736
  • Haha
Reactions: N13
beauty-and-the-beast-s1-10.jpg
 
Don't see the big deal.

Peter Doocy asked a legit question to the President of the United States of America about inflation possibly affecting the midterms, and Biden called him a stupid son of a bitch.
 
Classic.

DEW (direct energy weapon) spoken of out in the open. That's top secret chit. They were used to torch lands in Texas because of the border issues. Mess with the bull and you get the horns.


Edit: Trump should pick MTG for vice president. LOL
 
icemun said:
Shes seems like a very unwell, unintelligent individual.

But Im not sure why asking about her, "Jewish space lasers" was a trigger point for her-

globalnews.ca

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells reporter to ‘f— off’ over ‘Jewish space lasers’ - National | Globalnews.ca

The Republican congresswoman, who has peddled baseless conspiracy theories in the past, clearly does not want to be asked about them.
globalnews.ca globalnews.ca

Click to expand...


That interviewer was really sneaky, asking legit questions only to turn into an antagonistic bully to the GOAT MTG.

VP MTG has a nice ring to it. Would be by far the sexiest VP we've ever had.
 
N13 said:
Classic.

DEW (direct energy weapon) spoken of out in the open. That's top secret chit. They were used to torch lands in Texas because of the border issues. Mess with the bull and you get the horns.


Edit: Trump should pick MTG for vice president. LOL
Click to expand...

Ahh. So why were they used in the Camp fire?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,369
Messages
55,209,623
Members
174,687
Latest member
Romanovskic95

Share this page

Back
Top