icemun
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
Mar 30, 2021
- Messages
- 2,872
- Reaction score
- 2,736
Shes seems like a very unwell, unintelligent individual.
But Im not sure why asking about her, "Jewish space lasers" was a trigger point for her-
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells reporter to ‘f— off’ over ‘Jewish space lasers’ - National | Globalnews.ca
The Republican congresswoman, who has peddled baseless conspiracy theories in the past, clearly does not want to be asked about them.
globalnews.ca