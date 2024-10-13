Mario Bautista was right about one thing

He said it takes two to tango. He was keen to hold Aldo against the cage while doing nothing and Aldo was content to let that happen.

Last night Taira was keen to backpack Royval like Demian Maia in his hayday but the Raw Dawg wasn't going to let that happen and because of that, the fight became a flyweight classic.
 
Bautista did nothing wrong even though it was so boring to watch

He saw that Aldo is weak in the clinch and took advantage of it

Where was the pivots and footwork from Aldo to stay off the cage...Aldo is more to blame for allowing himself to be held against the cage
 
