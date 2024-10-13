Mario Bautista was right about one thing

CobraCobretti
He said it takes two to tango. He was keen to hold Aldo against the cage while doing nothing and Aldo was content to let that happen.
Last night Taira was keen to backpack Royval like Demian Maia in his hayday but the Raw Dawg wasn't going to let that happen and because of that, the fight became a flyweight classic.
