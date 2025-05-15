News Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix UFC 316

Report – Patchy Mix set to replace Chito Vera, make Octagon bow in fight with Mario Bautista at UFC 316​


1000099415.jpg

According to reports tonight, former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion, Patchy Mix is in line for a long-mooted Octagon debut, with a bout against the surging, Mario Bautista slated for UFC 316 next month in Newark, New Jersey.
Overnight, PFL (Professional Fighters League) had confirmed they had released fan-favorite, Mix from his promotional contract, amid his disappointment amid a lack of traction on his return fight.

Timing was right on point

Idk if you wanna wall-n-stall a guy that can get your neck so many ways, even take your back
 
Hopefully Patchy takes him out early.
 
