Report – Patchy Mix set to replace Chito Vera, make Octagon bow in fight with Mario Bautista at UFC 316
According to reports tonight, former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion, Patchy Mix is in line for a long-mooted Octagon debut, with a bout against the surging, Mario Bautista slated for UFC 316 next month in Newark, New Jersey.
Overnight, PFL (Professional Fighters League) had confirmed they had released fan-favorite, Mix from his promotional contract, amid his disappointment amid a lack of traction on his return fight.
