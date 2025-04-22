Ehh, he's not that wrong tbh.



And I love Aldo. All time favorite fighter in fact.



But these dudes are fighting for Peanuts, half of which they only get with a win. So if the rules are what they are, you do what you do to get that W.



Yes, its unpopular, you'll get booed - hell even the promotion will be mad but I'd rather win a comfortable clinch fest against Aldo than have him knock me into a coma. What does that serve me? Lost braincells, highlights of me snoring on the mat, losing a fight, losing half my pay, another loss and I can fight for nothing in some off-shoot shitty promotion.



And as much as I love Aldo, post titlerun - he has a tendency to get stuck against the cage (sth. he doesn't mind doing himself to opponents btw.). This is how both Merab and Volk beat him. Worked out for both at the end of the day.



That said, if Mario plans to do nothing but that in future fights, have fun getting anywhere near to a title lol.