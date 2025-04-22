Media Mario Bautista Defends Aldo Performance

Ehh, he's not that wrong tbh.

And I love Aldo. All time favorite fighter in fact.

But these dudes are fighting for Peanuts, half of which they only get with a win. So if the rules are what they are, you do what you do to get that W.

Yes, its unpopular, you'll get booed - hell even the promotion will be mad but I'd rather win a comfortable clinch fest against Aldo than have him knock me into a coma. What does that serve me? Lost braincells, highlights of me snoring on the mat, losing a fight, losing half my pay, another loss and I can fight for nothing in some off-shoot shitty promotion.

And as much as I love Aldo, post titlerun - he has a tendency to get stuck against the cage (sth. he doesn't mind doing himself to opponents btw.). This is how both Merab and Volk beat him. Worked out for both at the end of the day.

That said, if Mario plans to do nothing but that in future fights, have fun getting anywhere near to a title lol.
 
gentel said:
Not a coincidence it's always Aldo getting shut down like that. Volk, Merab, Bautista all pulled off the same thing on him, and after those losses he never learned to escape the cage clinch
Click to expand...

It's been the biggest weakness in his game for a while, IMO

For whatever reason he's never fixed it. Whether that's incorporating new techniques or strategies... or just some strange mental thing or even just a simple habit he has to break... it's something his opponents will keep doing until he changes
 
He’s technically right. But my emotional Aldo fandom side says, “Fuck all that mess!” lol
I don’t necessarily blame him for taking an easier path to victory over a legend who still very much dangerous. But I’m not excited about his(Bautista)next fight.
That’s the type of balancing act these fighters are always dealing with. For that, they have my sympathy.
 
