Manny Pacquiao Ready To Return Against Mario Barrios
If Tom Brady can thrive at 45, Manny Pacquiao believes he can, too
It’s not winnable for Pac. He’s 45, not 40.Who knows what Pac looks like now but this seems winnable for him
Wait what? He’s been active?Pac literally head hunted the next potential US star then jumped into the amateurs to clean house. FFS pay your gardeners.
well no but last I heard he wants to enter the OlympicsWait what? He’s been active?
well actually there was that Rizin fight
In an exhibition matchThis wasn't Rizin. He's fighting a Rizin MMA champ and former kickboxer July 28th in Japan
Keeping himself in shape … for the possible Barrios fight around SeptemberIn an exhibition match
Whatever happened to his Olympic dreams? Thought he was going to Paris. The Games start next month.Keeping himself in shape … for the possible Barrios fight around September