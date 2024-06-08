News Mario Barrios vs Manny Pacquiao & Fundora vs Tszyu 2 -PBC PPV - July 19th T-Mobile Arena LV

Well I came here to post a serious response, but I’m already dead. Welterweight doesn’t give a fuck anymore.
 
Who knows what Pac looks like now but this seems winnable for him
 
Embarrassing for everyone involved. This is Jake Paul-Mike Tyson level bad. In the sense that just like Mike Tyson, who is old and washed up, will get pummeled by Jake Paul, Manny will get pummeled by Barrios.
 
Kinda weird to think Pac wants another crack at age 45. He didn't look all that bad against Ugas but that was over two years ago. It's hard to think there is much left. If there is maybe there is a chance IMO.
 
Barrios would eat Pac alive. No thanks.
 
Pac literally head hunted the next potential US star then jumped into the amateurs to clean house. FFS pay your gardeners.
 
well no but last I heard he wants to enter the Olympics

well actually there was that Rizin fight
This wasn't Rizin. He's fighting a Rizin MMA champ and former kickboxer July 28th in Japan
 
