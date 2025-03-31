PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 5,941
- Reaction score
- 5,390
Marine Le Pen barred from running for public office for five years
The far-right National Rally leader's sentence jeopardises her chances of running for president in 2027.
www.bbc.com
France's Marine Le Pen has been barred from running for office for five years after being found guilty of misappropriating European funds to finance her far-right National Rally (RN) party.
The momentous decision means Le Pen will likely not be able to stand in the 2027 French presidential election. It would have been her fourth attempt, and the one offering the greatest chance of victory.
Judges imposed immediate ineligibility with her conviction, meaning the ban on holding public office will now come into effect even if Le Pen appeals.