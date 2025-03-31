International Marine Le Pen banned from running for office due to embezzlement charges

www.bbc.com

Marine Le Pen barred from running for public office for five years

The far-right National Rally leader's sentence jeopardises her chances of running for president in 2027.
France's Marine Le Pen has been barred from running for office for five years after being found guilty of misappropriating European funds to finance her far-right National Rally (RN) party.

The momentous decision means Le Pen will likely not be able to stand in the 2027 French presidential election. It would have been her fourth attempt, and the one offering the greatest chance of victory.

Judges imposed immediate ineligibility with her conviction, meaning the ban on holding public office will now come into effect even if Le Pen appeals.
 
the irony of running to destroy the EU as they are stealing from you and then being refused to run because you stole money from the thing you said was stealing money from you.
 
Kingz said:
Muh democracy indeed
democracy exists within laws and rules.

Would you want illegals to be allowed to vote because 'muh democracy' means there should be no laws and rules or would you want the laws and rules to prevent that?
 
Brazil and France are smarter than us. They ban their Trump’s from office when they commit crimes; we re-elect ours and give him immunity.
 
Odds it’s actually true vs straight up election interference? I’ve done no research and don’t care about France but this is awfully convenient
 
