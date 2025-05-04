Marina Rodriguez did OK in the UFC

She just retired.


I wish her well.

She started her career 16-1
Good wins on her resume too.
Karate Hottie, Yan Xiaonan, Dean, Tisha "Tiny Tornado" Torres




Screenshot_20250503_211618_Chrome.jpg




She had lost 5 of her last 6 so it is time.


Screenshot_20250503_211626_Chrome.jpg








Her fights, for me at least, were kind of like a lap dance.


- Not likely to get a finish.
- but its still a pretty fun time.
- she is cute ish
- I probably would pass if it costs money, but if I don't have to pay for it then fuck it, why not?


Honestly I enjoyed her fights. She was a pretty decent technical striker, especially for WMMA, She just lacked finishing power which is to be expected for a tiny little 115 pound female fiighter.

<RomeroSalute>Respect. She had a good run.



Screenshot_20250503_211116_Google.jpg
 
jeff7b9 said:
She just retired.


I wish her well.


Her fights, for me at least, were kind of like a lap dance.


- Not likely to get a finish.
- but its still a pretty fun time.
- she is cute ish
- I probably would pass if it costs money, but if I don't have to pay for it then fuck it, why not?


she is a nice person, i hope someone buys her gloves and her gym gets the help they need.
 
I was a fan, but yeah seemed like time to go. She had a tough strength of schedule up until these last couple of fights. Good career for sure. Hope she does well with whatever is next.
 
She was certainly one of the UFC fighters of all time.

But honestly, she was pretty cool. Fun style, clean striking. Never one to really make me jump out of my chair, but I could watch her fight without yawning.
 
