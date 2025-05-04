Marina Rodriguez did OK in the UFC

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
She just retired.
I wish her well.
She started her career 16-1
Good wins on her resume too.
Karate Hottie, Yan Xiaonan, Dean, Tisha "Tiny Tornado" Torres
She had lost 5 of her last 6 so it is time.
Her fights, for me at least, were kind of like a lap dance.
- Not likely to get a finish.
- but its still a pretty fun time.
- she is cute ish
- I probably would pass if it costs money, but if I don't have to pay for it then fuck it, why not?
Honestly I enjoyed her fights. She was a pretty decent technical striker, especially for WMMA, She just lacked finishing power which is to be expected for a tiny little 115 pound female fiighter.
Respect. She had a good run.
