Mariko Aoki Phenomenon - anyone have it?

JudoThrowFiasco
Charming Quark
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2014
- Messages
- 43,156
- Reaction score
- 24,988
Ever been in a book store or library (or any other specific type of store) and just have the urge to take a big ole shit? Apparently there's a scientifically unproven but very real phenomenon called Mariko Aoki phenomenon
The Mariko Aoki phenomenon (青木まりこ現象, Aoki Mariko genshō) is a Japanese expression referring to a sudden urge to defecate that is felt upon entering bookstores. The phenomenon is named after Mariko Aoki, a woman who described the effect in a magazine article published in 1985. According to Japanese social psychologist Shōzō Shibuya, the specific causes that trigger a defecation urge in bookstores are not yet clearly understood.[1] There are also some[who?] who are skeptical about whether such a peculiar phenomenon really exists at all, and it is sometimes discussed as one type of urban myth.
Urban myth my ass; everything i go into a library or chapters i have the urge. Hit me in 2nd year university. Since then, almost every single time I've entered anything with a massive amount of books, I have to test out the plumbing.
what say you sherberry; what store triggers your tummy?
The Mariko Aoki phenomenon (青木まりこ現象, Aoki Mariko genshō) is a Japanese expression referring to a sudden urge to defecate that is felt upon entering bookstores. The phenomenon is named after Mariko Aoki, a woman who described the effect in a magazine article published in 1985. According to Japanese social psychologist Shōzō Shibuya, the specific causes that trigger a defecation urge in bookstores are not yet clearly understood.[1] There are also some[who?] who are skeptical about whether such a peculiar phenomenon really exists at all, and it is sometimes discussed as one type of urban myth.
Urban myth my ass; everything i go into a library or chapters i have the urge. Hit me in 2nd year university. Since then, almost every single time I've entered anything with a massive amount of books, I have to test out the plumbing.
what say you sherberry; what store triggers your tummy?