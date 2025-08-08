  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Mariko Aoki Phenomenon - anyone have it?

JudoThrowFiasco

JudoThrowFiasco

Charming Quark
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2014
Messages
43,156
Reaction score
24,988
Ever been in a book store or library (or any other specific type of store) and just have the urge to take a big ole shit? Apparently there's a scientifically unproven but very real phenomenon called Mariko Aoki phenomenon

The Mariko Aoki phenomenon (青木まりこ現象, Aoki Mariko genshō) is a Japanese expression referring to a sudden urge to defecate that is felt upon entering bookstores. The phenomenon is named after Mariko Aoki, a woman who described the effect in a magazine article published in 1985. According to Japanese social psychologist Shōzō Shibuya, the specific causes that trigger a defecation urge in bookstores are not yet clearly understood.[1] There are also some[who?] who are skeptical about whether such a peculiar phenomenon really exists at all, and it is sometimes discussed as one type of urban myth.

Urban myth my ass; everything i go into a library or chapters i have the urge. Hit me in 2nd year university. Since then, almost every single time I've entered anything with a massive amount of books, I have to test out the plumbing.

what say you sherberry; what store triggers your tummy?

 
Yea im familiar, got it immediatly when i saw karl marx books on the shelf
 
Yes. It's real. Cardboard will do it to. I go my storage unit and immediately go to their office and defile it.
 
I think it probably was real but not much anymore.

People used to read books while they took a shit. For many people, that was the only time they read a book. So their brain was associating books with shitting.

I think it's not that real anymore because everyone reads their phone while shitting now. But because we're always on our phone the rest of the day too, our brains don't associate it with the act of shitting.
 
Not personally but my dad said he had something similar caused by going into the garage. He also told me that if he needed to go he's make a cup of cofee and head to the garage with it as a surefire cure. Doesn't have that effect on me so unlikely to be hereditary.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,384
Messages
57,661,561
Members
175,789
Latest member
MixedMaritalArts

Share this page

Back
Top