Marcus Buchecha didnt look too good out there

I've never seen him fight before but despite all his grappling accolades I didnt see much special
Maybe Martin Budday is that good?
When Buchecha started getting his takedowns I was like "okay, this isn't a Roger Gravie type" and felt he had the energy to get it done
But his positional grappling and submissions were lacking. In the 2nd he kept doing this thing where he had back mount/hooks bit he would STAND UP with Budday grounded belly facing ground and he'd tee off. He was like obsessed with GnP. He did that weird stand-up-from-back-control like 3 times in that fight and threw it away
Also Ibo Aslan did awful too. He seems neutered
