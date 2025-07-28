  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Marcus Buchecha didnt look too good out there

I've never seen him fight before but despite all his grappling accolades I didnt see much special

Maybe Martin Budday is that good?

When Buchecha started getting his takedowns I was like "okay, this isn't a Roger Gravie type" and felt he had the energy to get it done

But his positional grappling and submissions were lacking. In the 2nd he kept doing this thing where he had back mount/hooks bit he would STAND UP with Budday grounded belly facing ground and he'd tee off. He was like obsessed with GnP. He did that weird stand-up-from-back-control like 3 times in that fight and threw it away

Also Ibo Aslan did awful too. He seems neutered
 
Yes busheshh is the grappling equivalent of rubelsis de spain. Not very good HW. And that's saying something bc HW is terrible.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Yes busheshh is the grappling equivalent of rubelsis de spain. Not very good HW. And that's saying something bc HW is terrible.
That's a good reference. Despaign (sp?). We get these exciting prospects who look like crap against journeyman heavyweights and they just screw off
 
The same could also be said about Tai Tuivasa

He is on a SKID. Idk if he's even in ufc anymore. Long gone are the days of euphoric shoe chugging KOs

Edit: Where-TF is Tuivasa? Its been 11 months since we've seen him. He's on a 5 fight loss streak against top heavyweights. We've never heard of him getting released. If they give him someone like Pinto he could rebound
 
Yeah, that is a bad loss for Aslan, Elekana is not good. Job might well be on the line in his next fight.
 
Hes chugging beer out of gator boots now. Give a mf a few decent paychecks and suddenly he doesnt wanna get punched in the face every day anymore
 
