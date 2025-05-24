Jacket time
Truth is Treason
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2009
- Messages
- 4,799
- Reaction score
- 5,837
I must confess, I had reservations when little Marco was announced, he's a neo-con/ Israel 1ster
So far he seems to be staying in his own lane and respecting Trump's de-escalation agenda.
It's refreshing to see this engagement, it's a stark contrast from the former Husk and crew
So far he seems to be staying in his own lane and respecting Trump's de-escalation agenda.
It's refreshing to see this engagement, it's a stark contrast from the former Husk and crew