Marco Ruas at 34

Here in this match we have one of MMA's first true "hybrid" fighters of the generation, Marco Ruas. He is facing Larry Cureton at UFC 7 held in the year 1995. Cureton would outweigh Ruas by 40 pounds in this match. Marco Ruas came in very highly touted as "The King of the streets" and held a black belt in BJJ under the famed instructor Joe Moreira and founded Ruas Vale Tudo. This would be Ruas very first match in the UFC and his third MMA match overall. He had once fought Fernando Pinduka in an event called Lute Livre vs Jiu Jitsu, which was in Brazil 1984. Also, Ruas instructed notable proteges in future UFC legend Pedro Rizzo and Strikeforce Light-heavyweight Champion Renato (Babalu) Sobral.
