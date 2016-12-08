Marco Ruas at 34

  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Here in this match we have one of MMA's first true "hybrid" fighters of the generation, Marco Ruas. He is facing Larry Cureton at UFC 7 held in the year 1995. Cureton would outweigh Ruas by 40 pounds in this match. Marco Ruas came in very highly touted as "The King of the streets" and held a black belt in BJJ under the famed instructor Joe Moreira and founded Ruas Vale Tudo. This would be Ruas very first match in the UFC and his third MMA match overall. He had once fought Fernando Pinduka in an event called Lute Livre vs Jiu Jitsu, which was in Brazil 1984. Also, Ruas instructed notable proteges in future UFC legend Pedro Rizzo and Strikeforce Light-heavyweight Champion Renato (Babalu) Sobral.


 
Wow, he pulled single leg x way back then... Crazy.
 
Original Leg Kick Killer. Took down bears when Khebab was just a Shwarama.

Also, Michael Buffer. {<hhh]

Also, Bruce Beck > Goldie
 
His chopping down of the Polar Bear is an iconic moment in MMA history.
 
Always loved Marco Ruas. Still cringe when's I see him stomping on opponents' feet.
 
He scored a worldy tonight against Madrid.
 
Might have been a typo but Pedro Rizzo was never a UFC heavyweight champion
 
TheBrownGosling said:
Might have been a typo but Pedro Rizzo was never a UFC heavyweight champion
No its an admitted error on my part, as i had him confused with Bas Rutten somehow....momentary lapse of reason. Thanks to you for pointing this out.
 
Polar Bear vs Ruas was a legendary fight, and that was UFC in New York, but they try and lie to us and tell us UFC 205 was their first event in New York, which is a big lie. I used to have that event on old VHS tape, very good event.. Ruas looked good in his first 2 fights and Polar bear demolished his first 2 fights as well easily... then the final.. was a great fight. I remember Polar Bear had Ruas in a standing guillotine choke and lifted him up into the air.. I thought that was it
 
Glove said:
Marco Ruas did ok in UFC
 
