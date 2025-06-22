Trigger Dave
Polish media confirmed that Tybura signed a new contract with UFC and his next fight in the octagon will be against promotion newcomer Ante Delija.
This will be their rematch as they already had a fight 10 years ago in M-1 organization. Tybura won that fight with TKO after Delija had horrible leg injury.
Tybura is in 2-fight win streak (fights against Diniz and Parkin), while Delija's last match was in FNC, Croatian based organization, where he won against former UFC's member Yorgan de Castro.