News Marcin Tybura vs Ante Delija set for UFC Paris on September 6

Polish media confirmed that Tybura signed a new contract with UFC and his next fight in the octagon will be against promotion newcomer Ante Delija.

This will be their rematch as they already had a fight 10 years ago in M-1 organization. Tybura won that fight with TKO after Delija had horrible leg injury.

Tybura is in 2-fight win streak (fights against Diniz and Parkin), while Delija's last match was in FNC, Croatian based organization, where he won against former UFC's member Yorgan de Castro.
 
Good first test for Delija. Let’s see if the training with Aspinall helped in any way.
 
