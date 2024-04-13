Marc Goddard needs to be fired.

What the fuck was that he just let jim miller get beat half to death that was a horrible look for the ufc letting a vet get beat down like that.
 
I think he was doing his level best to let Jim see the final bell, and I can see why. Whether it was worth it or not, only JFM knows.
 
He wanted to give him a chance to be a warrior
 
The only potential stoppage moment was in the final ten seconds and I think Goddard just wanted to give him every opportunity to make it to the final bell at that point.
 
Everyone wants to bang. Many fighters tell referees prior to fights not to stop it unless they’re out or tapping. All the training and dedication the last thing we need is an early stoppage. Jim deserved to see the bell
 
