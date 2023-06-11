Marc-Andre Barriault: Welcome to the Top 15?

The man looked ready for top 15 imo. That was a great fight.

giphy.gif


Looked like a stud for the homeland crowd last night. Had Ander's full respect and left him tenderized.
 
Who would you like to see him fight next? ~ Guys? :)
 
There's far better people on better streaks without a MW ranking like Anthony Hernandez and Caio Borralho
 
Be Joe Pyfer?

No...No...

Beat Joe Pyfer!

From what I can remember this geezer is always in fun fights. War Super Barriault

Picsart_23-06-11_18-53-32-590.jpg
 
