Marc-Andre Barriault: Welcome to the Top 15?

@Hellowhosthat who would you match him up with next ?Nah, solid and pretty entertaining grinder but not a top 15 type guy.
@Hellowhosthat who would you match him up with next ?
I like that! Joe f"c%ing PyferMaybe Joe Pyfer could be fun, I feel like Barriault would be a good test to see how good he really is
No way, Allen just derailed Muniz and his reward is a fight with Barriault? That would be criminal on top of one sided.
There's far better people on better streaks without a MW ranking like Anthony Hernandez and Caio Borralho
Maybe Joe Pyfer could be fun, I feel like Barriault would be a good test to see how good he really is
No way, Allen just derailed Muniz and his reward is a fight with Barriault? That would be criminal on top of one sided.
Yea, thing is, he beat Erick Anders.Um. No.
He's alright but nothing special. Has had a good resurgence to his credit after a dreadful start to his UFC career.