Economy MARAMGA Elon is: "Making AI Racism and Misogynism Great Again".

Jan 20, 2004
  • During a live audio session on Twitter, owner and chairman Elon Musk said his new AI startup, xAI, will use Twitter data for training the “maximally curious” artificial intelligence systems and products he hopes to build there.
  • Other companies where Musk was a founder or serves as CEO, including Tesla, The Boring Co. and SpaceX, have done business together for years.
  • The Tesla CEO also said his new artificial intelligence will collaborate with the automaker both on the “silicon front” and on the “AI software front.”
Elon plans to use Twitter data recently becoming home of the hard right to train AI models along with Tesla data. So raging about Biden and the left as well as posting racist tweets will now be the source material for complex AI models? Nothing fair an balanced about Elon development of Twitter recently it was revealed pornographer Andrew Tate will now be source material for training AI models possibly?

Recently Elon set up a way for tweets to provide payouts Andrew and other supposed representatives of far right manly traits such to receive cash payouts some are already making money. These supposed influencers are the first to receive money from Elon and Twitter. But more to the point this garbage is being used to train AI models. Elon blocked other AI scrapers such as OpenAI using their data from Twitter "Good news for OpenAI no need to infect OpenAI with racist garbage and misogynist from Andrew and others who represent extreme views".

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/14/elon-musk-plans-tesla-twitter-collaborations-with-xai.html
 
Just incase people forget Microsoft disaster where they where training their Tay AI from people who tweeted back to Tay within hours Tay was spewing racist garbage.



754.jpg


Microsoft’s attempt at engaging millennials with artificial intelligence has backfired hours into its launch, with waggish Twitter users teaching its chatbot how to be racist.

The company launched a verified Twitter account for “Tay” – billed as its “AI fam from the internet that’s got zero chill” – early on Wednesday."

The chatbot, targeted at 18- to 24-year-olds in the US, was developed by Microsoft’s technology and research and Bing teams to “experiment with and conduct research on conversational understanding”
“Tay is designed to engage and entertain people where they connect with each other online through casual and playful conversation,” Microsoft said. “The more you chat with Tay the smarter she gets.”

But it appeared on Thursday that Tay’s conversation extended to racist, inflammatory and political statements. Her Twitter conversations have so far reinforced the so-called Godwin’s law – that as an online discussion goes on, the probability of a comparison involving the Nazis or Hitler approaches – with Tay having been encouraged to repeat variations on “Hitler was right” as well as “9/11 was an inside job”."

https://www.theguardian.com/technol...ot-gets-a-crash-course-in-racism-from-twitter
 
There's already plans to use AI as inidividualised tutoring/mentorship in Africa, starting with Malawi, to see if it can improve literacy rates and health. I believe Elon's part of that as well.

Hopefully we don't become products of which corporate AI we turn to for information (and no doubt for analysis as it develops).
At least this is open source (although some claim Emad's a bullshit artist that's in it for self promotion)..

 
Ruprecht said:
There's already plans to use AI as inidividualised tutoring/mentorship in Africa, starting with Malawi, to see if it can improve literacy rates and health. I believe Elon's part of that as well.

Hopefully we don't become products of which corporate AI we turn to for information (and no doubt for analysis as it develops).
At least this is open source.

Facebook just announced last week its AI tools are open source.
 
PEB said:
Facebook just announced last week its AI tools are open source.
At least in a competitive market that should enable the technologically literate to keep an eye on what they are actually doing.
My biggest knock on most of these startups is the same with all tech startups that over promise and under deliver.
Especially when they use a charismatic front man to drive promotion, funding and stock values.
 
Ruprecht said:
At least in a competitive market that should enable the technologically literate to keep an eye on what they are actually doing.
My biggest knock on most of these startups is the same with all tech startups that over promise and under deliver.
Especially when they use a charismatic front man to drive promotion, funding and stock values.
AI expert believes most of these AI startups will be gone in a few years. Most really don't have an actual business plan to monetize this technology other then they are programmers from Google, Amazon, Tesla and other larger companies. They just see 1/2 a billion dollars an believe they will be the next big thing. Most of the smart ones are paid to develop AI large Language models for a specific business and leaving the hard coding to companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook.
 
PEB said:
AI expert believes most of these AI startups will be gone in a few years. Most really don't have an actual business plan to monetize this technology other then they are programmers from Google, Amazon, Tesla and other larger companies. They just see 1/2 a billion dollars an believe they will be the next big thing. Most of the smart ones are paid to develop AI large Language models for a specific business and leaving the hard coding to companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook.
Same as it ever was.
At least as far as I've been involved, from the start of home PCs through to the .com bubble, social media and now AI.
Emad talks about individualisation and democratisation of information consumption, but that's not what the money says.
I'd be very surprised if it doesn't shake down to a few key multinational corporate players, potentially incorporated into the existing tech giants. Although if it's as much of a disruptive innovation as predicted, it certainly could produce new giants.
I guess it's also possible different AI options will be consumer items, so long as there's real competition. In which case the choice of AI will become a matter of consumer identity and identity politics (along with a stack of bullshit marketing intangibles), as we see with most significant consumer goods.
 
I've been spending a lot of time with Chat-GPT, BARD, Claude AI, Googles AI Test kitchen and countless plugins the last 6 months. I love it, you can do so much more than 99.99% of what most people think you can accomplish with AI.

From the article in the op...

" Musk said that the eventual AI language model that xAI will presumably develop won’t be “politically correct.” The CEO, who has repeatedly attacked “woke” or progressive values, said “I think our AI can give answers that people may find controversial even though they are actually true.” "

That's fucking awesome!!! The more honest, the better.
The truth is a mother fucker. :cool:


Oh and the Tay AI was some basic ass coded program. It wouldn't even be called a AI today, like not even close. Shit that happened like 8 years ago I think. Plus the Tay chat program got relentlessly brigaded by a couple reddit subs to make it say awful things. Both subs are ironically hard core politically leftist ones. I will add that social media in a political aspect was a different world then. Maybe they thought it was funny...
 
AI just seems like productized GIGO the way these companies try to get the volume of data needed to train them. Is there any benefit to AI if it has the intelligence of the average twitter post?
 
Ruprecht said:
Same as it ever was.
At least as far as I've been involved, from the start of home PCs through to the .com bubble, social media and now AI.
Emad talks about individualisation and democratisation of information consumption, but that's not what the money says.
I'd be very surprised if it doesn't shake down to a few key multinational corporate players, potentially incorporated into the existing tech giants. Although if it's as much of a disruptive innovation as predicted, it certainly could produce new giants.
I guess it's also possible different AI options will be consumer items, so long as there's real competition. In which case the choice of AI will become a matter of consumer identity and identity politics (along with a stack of bullshit marketing intangibles), as we see with most significant consumer goods.
My point is now everyone will slap AI on their idea or product to add to any value to their brand. I remember when Google was launched from a garage their who company was based on a single page of search engine code. Larry Page who wrote the code admitted some years later this is what became their business model. At the time Yahoo an Altavista page was covered with ads that single page of code would create Google's a revenue juggernaut. Targeted advertising that upended big ad agencies revenue sources. But for every Google there is tons of massive failures AI will be the same.
 
PEB said:
My point is now everyone will slap AI on their idea or product to add to any value to their brand. I remember when Google was launched from a garage their who company was based on a single page of search engine code. Larry Page who wrote the code admitted some years later this is what became their business model. At the time Yahoo an Altavista page was covered with ads that single page of code would create Google's a revenue juggernaut. Targeted advertising that upended big ad agencies revenue sources. But for every Google their is tons of massive failures AI will be the same.
Yeah, my perspective is that the bubble of excitement around AI will progress like previous tech trends, even if it is a truly disruptive innovation.
Lots of hype. Vacuous startups. A stock bubble. The crash. An extended period to sort the wheat from the chaff. The emergence of the real use cases and market leaders.

I thought it was interesting that Emad joked about wanting to call his personal AI tutor initiative, "One AI per child". Self awareness?
The "One Laptop Per Child" (aka OLPC) program that's a reference to, is exactly the sort of over promising and under delivering I consider typical of hype trains.

As for Elon's statements, they are just typical of the shifting in his public positions in accordance with his own personal involvement. He's libertarian when it comes to corporate regulation and taxation, democratic socialist when it comes to public funding of private tech initiatives and thinks AI will result in the end of humanity, unless it's his AI of course.
 
I see the potential for generative AI for dumb shit, but it still writes unreadable fiction and lies constantly. Unless it is running a script some human wrote, like AI girlfriend or tech support, it isn't great. In fact, it gives me the same feeling as VR--it is a party favor. Check out this goofy thing.

Tech support and scam calling was already using robots before AI because it is so simple, so I can see it for that.
 
