During a live audio session on Twitter, owner and chairman Elon Musk said his new AI startup, xAI, will use Twitter data for training the “maximally curious” artificial intelligence systems and products he hopes to build there.

Other companies where Musk was a founder or serves as CEO, including Tesla, The Boring Co. and SpaceX, have done business together for years.

The Tesla CEO also said his new artificial intelligence will collaborate with the automaker both on the “silicon front” and on the “AI software front.”

Elon plans to use Twitter data recently becoming home of the hard right to train AI models along with Tesla data. So raging about Biden and the left as well as posting racist tweets will now be the source material for complex AI models? Nothing fair an balanced about Elon development of Twitter recently it was revealed pornographer Andrew Tate will now be source material for training AI models possibly?Recently Elon set up a way for tweets to provide payouts Andrew and other supposed representatives of far right manly traits such to receive cash payouts some are already making money. These supposed influencers are the first to receive money from Elon and Twitter. But more to the point this garbage is being used to train AI models. Elon blocked other AI scrapers such as OpenAI using their data from Twitter "Good news for OpenAI no need to infect OpenAI with racist garbage and misogynist from Andrew and others who represent extreme views".