Map of where current UFC champs are from

For some like belal and ilia i used where their parents are from. So that could change things, like i dont know if DDP or periera's parents moved from somewhere else to where they had them. But just kinda interestingi didn't know Pantoja and Perieira both grew up 380 miles apart. Umar and Merab grew up with 300 miles of each other. (used mapcustomizer.com if you want to make your own)