  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Map of where current UFC champs are from

H

humdizzle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 7, 2018
Messages
10,537
Reaction score
18,287
For some like belal and ilia i used where their parents are from. So that could change things, like i dont know if DDP or periera's parents moved from somewhere else to where they had them. But just kinda interesting

i didn't know Pantoja and Perieira both grew up 380 miles apart. Umar and Merab grew up with 300 miles of each other. (used mapcustomizer.com if you want to make your own)

ufc map.JPG
 
humdizzle said:
For some like belal and ilia i used where their parents are from. So that could change things, like i dont know if DDP or periera's parents moved from somewhere else to where they had them. But just kinda interesting

i didn't know Pantoja and Perieira both grew up 380 miles apart. Umar and Merab grew up with 300 miles of each other. (used mapcustomizer.com if you want to make your own)

View attachment 1080381
Click to expand...
And only one from Africa...

This is why we kneel
 
Pereira's American fam 🇺🇸lives in Connecticut plus Pantoja 🚄 at ATT just Saiyan broski merab from georgia
 
humdizzle said:
For some like belal and ilia i used where their parents are from.
Click to expand...
"Here's a map of where current UFC champions are from. For some, I used locations they are not from."

images
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
The Rise of Kavkaz! As UFC is getting more & more International
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
KhabibPink
KhabibPink

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,911
Messages
56,801,309
Members
175,417
Latest member
eyad

Share this page

Back
Top