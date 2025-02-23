Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
Not sure which fight you watched but it ain´t this one? Almost KO´ed get the fuk outta here he was hit with a spinning back fist and nothing else happened. He ate that if anything.
He was just filling out his opponent and His opponent had no chance.
His opponent was fighting almost with spread out legs fearing the takedown..
He was sincerely very disppointed in his own performance despite taking out his opponent in two rounds this right here is championship mentality. This guy is champion material mark my words he will get hold of that belt in the next 2-3 years