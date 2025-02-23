  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Mansur Abdul-Malik TKO Nick Klein GIFS

giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
Klein’s striking was shockingly underdeveloped. Woulda been so wild if he won by spinning shit KO in under a round lol
 
Let him retire Paulo Costa
Bro nearly got knocked out by a last minute replacement off the street who was controlling him until he gassed, he’s not retiring anything but that hype around him.


Incredibly mediocre.
 
Bro nearly got knocked out by a last minute replacement off the street who was controlling him until he gassed, he’s not retiring anything but that hype around him.


Incredibly mediocre.
Not sure which fight you watched but it ain´t this one? Almost KO´ed get the fuk outta here he was hit with a spinning back fist and nothing else happened. He ate that if anything.

He was just filling out his opponent and His opponent had no chance.

His opponent was fighting almost with spread out legs fearing the takedown..

He was sincerely very disppointed in his own performance despite taking out his opponent in two rounds this right here is championship mentality. This guy is champion material mark my words he will get hold of that belt in the next 2-3 years
 
