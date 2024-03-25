Manon Fiorot hasn't really be tested

Her best win is Rose but Rose was clearly undersized and she doesn't seem to finish much fights, then she has tired Jennifer Maia and Chookagian? Meh, the other girls she has fought don't even know them

Blanchfield has been tested a lot
She had to fight Jessica Andrade and Taila Santos back to back, and still undefeated!!

Also she usually gets more finishes, she goes for the kill. If Valentina didn't get robbed in that last Grasso fight, Blanchfield would be the one fighting for the title right now for sure.

I hope Blanchfield wins (and I think she will) Manon was scary for not taking the title shot against Valentina when she was the #1 contender, she was ducking that fade so now she gets beats by Blanchfield and gotta get back in line lol
 
Blanchfield might be tested but her fight with Santos left me wanting more..

The whole 2nd and 3rd round which she won she won by pushing against the fence and holding then releasing for 5-10 seconds and pushing back up against the cage

It was shit
 
Well she fights in wmma, it’s highly unlikely she will ever get tested.

Especially with USADA gone
 
