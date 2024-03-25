Manon Fiorot hasn't really be tested

Her best win is Rose but Rose was clearly undersized and she doesn't seem to finish much fights, then she has tired Jennifer Maia and Chookagian? Meh, the other girls she has fought don't even know them



Blanchfield has been tested a lot

She had to fight Jessica Andrade and Taila Santos back to back, and still undefeated!!



Also she usually gets more finishes, she goes for the kill. If Valentina didn't get robbed in that last Grasso fight, Blanchfield would be the one fighting for the title right now for sure.



I hope Blanchfield wins (and I think she will) Manon was scary for not taking the title shot against Valentina when she was the #1 contender, she was ducking that fade so now she gets beats by Blanchfield and gotta get back in line lol