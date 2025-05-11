Manon Fiorot had been trying to avoid that 4ss whooping for years

Last question, close to the end of the video.



She was mad because Valentina wasn't asking for her last year but then again 3 years ago when she beat the last title challenger, she was already up there in the rankings and was clearly the next contender for the title, they asked her in the octagon interview who she wanted next and she said she would take on everybody else first ..... You can see on her hesitation when she had to answer and that little smile, she didn't want that...

Mind you Valentina was still undefeated at that moment, younger looking in her prime!!!
After Grasso got that fluke win, Manon out of sudden grew some cojones overnight ....

She waited for Valentina to be almost 40 and still got her 4ss handed to her !!

Eh, Valentina had the bigger moments but Fiorot was more dominant. It could have gone either way.

Also, the reason it took Fiorot so long to reach the top is because she is a decision machine and the UFC ran out of challengers for Valentina.
 
There was no ass whooping
And there definitely wasn't some fucking multiple year long sub plot to avoid whatever "ass whooping" you imagined.


In conclusion... no to all that shit.

WoozyFailGuy said:
That sounds like it makes more sense
Yeah, this has been explained to this guy before, but he refuses to drop his narrative. She had knee surgery after this fight because of an injury she sustained before it and still fought on.

Taking from her octagon and post interviews all from that same night, she basically says she didn't like her performance against Chook, and since Grasso had talked about fighting the winner, she said that if they have to go with another contender right now (since she would likely have a surgery and Val was already waiting), she'd benefit from one more fight, a face off of contenders against Grasso.

And even if this most mild case of reasonable trepidation was a "duck" as the very ironically named "Geniusss" thinks it was, he acts like that means it was some 3 year campaign of ducking, when she's been vocal about wanting her due shot since she returned from surgery and beat 2 more big contenders. This guy is delusional
 
Luckyme said:
Eh, Valentina had the bigger moments but Fiorot was more dominant. It could have gone either way.

Also, the reason it took Fiorot so long to reach the top is because she is a decision machine and the UFC ran out of challengers for Valentina.
More dominant lmao, just say held Val against the cage more
 
I thought it was 2-2 going into the 5th, with Valentina stealing a round in the last 10 seconds of round 4 which was otherwise going to Fiorot. Then Fiorot felt like she did more in the 5th, her activity was a lot higher.

One of the closest fights I've seen in a while, could've went either way.
 
