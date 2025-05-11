Manon Fiorot had been trying to avoid that 4ss whooping for years

Geniusss
Last question, close to the end of the video.
She was mad because Valentina wasn't asking for her last year but then again 3 years ago when she beat the last title challenger, she was already up there in the rankings and was clearly the next contender for the title, they asked her in the octagon interview who she wanted next and she said she would take on everybody else first ..... You can see on her hesitation when she had to answer and that little smile, she didn't want that...
Mind you Valentina was still undefeated at that moment, younger looking in her prime!!!
After Grasso got that fluke win, Manon out of sudden grew some cojones overnight ....
She waited for Valentina to be almost 40 and still got her 4ss handed to her !!
!!
