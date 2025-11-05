  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Manny Pacquiao would rather fight Conor McGregor than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
132,654
Reaction score
267,958
gulfnews%2F2025-08-12%2Feiottfvw%2FGyHTyd7W0AAjvB2.jpg

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an interview with IBA Boxing went public with why he would choose to fight Conor McGregor instead of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There have been several conversations about a boxing match between Pacquiao and McGregor since the “Notorious” Irishman fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017. While it never materialized, Pacquiao has not completely shut down the idea, given that he is still fit to compete. Pacquiao further revealed that he would prefer fighting McGregor to Nurmagomedov because of the Irishman’s loud mouth. A former multiple-division world champion, Pacquiao also praised Nurmagomedov as a good human being and an inspiration for people.

“McGregor [speaks] too much. I want to shut his mouth up,” Pacquiao said. “[Nurmagomedov] is a nice guy. He’s a nice person, humble, inspirational [and a] good role model for sports.”

While Pacquiao hung up his gloves in 2021, he returned after a four-year hiatus earlier this year. The 46-year-old Filipino superstar fought WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios to a majority draw in July. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t fought since he broke his leg in a trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. While the former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder has teased a return multiple times, it has yet to come to fruition. Nurmagomedov retired as the undefeated UFC lightweight champion in 2020 after defending his title against Justin Gaethje. While UFC CEO Dana White tried his best to bring Nurmagomedov back into the fold, “The Eagle” refused to change his stance.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Manny Pacquiao Would Rather Fight Conor McGregor Than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an interview with IBA Boxing went public with why he would choose to fight Conor McGregor instead of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
 
shunyata said:
I think his reasoning was that money like Conor aside, he'd still rather punch Conor in the mouth.
Click to expand...
Took that the same way. Kabib wasn't an insulting POS - Conor was, and still is.
 
Last edited:
McGregor with 60gs bonus and no money in his account decapitates him. 2025 Conor also decapitates him. Conor bless
 
Manny should know, he lost some good endorsments for tallking too much.
 
Conor and Manny were supposed to box in 2021 and all of this is true by the way google it <EdgyBrah> Anyways back in 2020 it seemed like Conor wanted more tune up matches he asked Dana for Diego Sanchez and also asked to fight Anderson Silva at a catchweight of 175, Conor was supposed to box Manny in 2021 in a exhibition boxing match. Dustin was supposed to be a fight that helped Conor deal with the South Paw Boxing of Manny. Conor ended up getting KOed by Dustin and Manny was no longer interested in boxing Conor, Conor took Manny to court over the match never happening but a judge threw it out of court not too long ago

IMG_4014.jpegIMG_4015.jpeg
 
Last edited:
shunyata said:
I think his reasoning was that money aside, he'd still rather punch Conor in the mouth.
Click to expand...

That was his whole reasoning. It had nothing to do with which one of them is a more skilled boxer. Dude is 46 and just came back from 3 years away and took a 30 year old 29-2 world champ to a draw.

He could roll of the fucking couch and destroy Khabib and Conor back to back in boxing lol.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Prime Manny would literally kill Conor. Even late 40s Manny might, based on how Conor looks these days.
Click to expand...

John makfresshi said:
McGregor with 60gs bonus and no money in his account decapitates him. 2025 Conor also decapitates him. Conor bless
Click to expand...

Neck&Neck said:
***BREAKING NEWS***
Click to expand...

jsbx45 said:
Let's All Punch Conor!
Click to expand...

Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Conor and Manny were supposed to box in 2021 and all of this is true by the way google it <EdgyBrah> Anyways back in 2020 it seemed like Conor wanted more tune up matches he asked Dana for Diego Sanchez and also asked to fight Anderson Silva at a catchweight of 175, Conor was supposed to box Manny in 2021 in a exhibition boxing match. Dustin was supposed to be a fight that helped Conor deal with the South Paw Boxing of Manny. Conor ended up getting KOed by Dustin and Manny was no longer interested in boxing Conor, Conor took Manny to court over the match never happening but a judge threw it out of court not too long ago

View attachment 1119991View attachment 1119992
Click to expand...
conor-mcgregor-shadow-boxing.gif
 
  • Eek
Reactions: lsa
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kung Fu Kowboy
Khabib Nurmagomedov Details Joy in Beating Conor McGregor
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
shunyata
shunyata

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,251
Messages
58,427,518
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top