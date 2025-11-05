Kung Fu Kowboy
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 132,654
- Reaction score
- 267,958
There have been several conversations about a boxing match between Pacquiao and McGregor since the “Notorious” Irishman fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017. While it never materialized, Pacquiao has not completely shut down the idea, given that he is still fit to compete. Pacquiao further revealed that he would prefer fighting McGregor to Nurmagomedov because of the Irishman’s loud mouth. A former multiple-division world champion, Pacquiao also praised Nurmagomedov as a good human being and an inspiration for people.
“McGregor [speaks] too much. I want to shut his mouth up,” Pacquiao said. “[Nurmagomedov] is a nice guy. He’s a nice person, humble, inspirational [and a] good role model for sports.”
While Pacquiao hung up his gloves in 2021, he returned after a four-year hiatus earlier this year. The 46-year-old Filipino superstar fought WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios to a majority draw in July. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t fought since he broke his leg in a trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. While the former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder has teased a return multiple times, it has yet to come to fruition. Nurmagomedov retired as the undefeated UFC lightweight champion in 2020 after defending his title against Justin Gaethje. While UFC CEO Dana White tried his best to bring Nurmagomedov back into the fold, “The Eagle” refused to change his stance.
READ HERE
Manny Pacquiao Would Rather Fight Conor McGregor Than Khabib Nurmagomedov
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an interview with IBA Boxing went public with why he would choose to fight Conor McGregor instead of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit