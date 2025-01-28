  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Manhunt underway in France as video goes viral of man being stabbed after accidentally bumping into man

Islam again it appears. God they suck

I hope Europe gets based while I’m still young enough to have a good yank n spank over it when they do.

Did I say that out loud?
 
They have lower self-esteem than a bulimic 14 year old girl. Constantly angry, forever convinced they've been wronged by any and all. Gutter social skills, dull empty minds, zero creativity, non-existent impulse control. But they've got the timeless teachings of their beloved 7th century knucklescraping illiterate bedouin and so they're convinced they're right about everything and everyone else is wrong about everything.
 
different culture, hard...

Nah, I can't even joke about it. It's a tragic story.
 
Croo67 said:
You’d almost think he came from a war-torn hellhole where that sort of reaction is part and parcel of everyday life!
sure hes not talking about you spazzing out over immigrants again?
 
Tatra said:
Well, the victim survived so I wouldn't go as far to say it's tragic.
That's on me for not reading the story.

also...different culture, hard to judge.

Oh yeah!
 
curryjunkie said:
sure hes not talking about you spazzing out over immigrants again?
Yeah, imagine ‘spazzing out’ over a man being stabbed in the neck over an accidental bump in a busy area.

I should remember how tasty curries are and how they’re definitely all made by illegal immigrants - all non-whites are illegal.
 
Tatra said:
They have lower self-esteem than a bulimic 14 year old girl. Constantly angry, forever convinced they've been wronged by any and all. Gutter social skills, dull empty minds, zero creativity, non-existent impulse control. But they've got the timeless teachings of their beloved 7th century knucklescraping illiterate bedouin and so they're convinced they're right about everything and everyone else is wrong about everything.
<damn>
 
a federal judge just stepped in and put a freeze on cheeto benito's bullshit.
 
