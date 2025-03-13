







"He posted this photo and people will always talk. If you see my fight against Bruno Silva, that last kick was not a low kick. Watch

in slow motion, it touched his liver. People talk ‘low blow’ like I was not winning the fight, I was not picking them apart prior."



“Against Asu, his eye became like that from my very first punch. It was that first punch that did him. If you guys watch the fight very carefully and watch the first round, when I got the punch, immediately his eye was already destroyed.”



Kape admits he was reaching out with an open hand but only because Almabayev turned and ran across the cage to get away from the barrage of strikes. By that point, Kape knew that the fight was almost over so he was just trying to connect with shots anyhow.



“Yes, normally that might be my fault because he was running a lot and I tried to catch him as he was running, so I extended my hand as a slap. But this was not something very deeply, to bother him to not fight because even when he started, I let him off for two or three seconds and he was good.”



“It was not an eye poke that made the fight, that finished the fight - I was beating him. People go and find excuses because it was me. People want to find excuses. There’s a type of fighters that get a lot of hate. This is a special fighters, the champions, they always talk about them and want to criticize. I know I’m one of the people that get a lot of hate but when you’re winning, when you become a champion, they want to be on your side."



Kape isn’t all that surprised that he’s facing criticism afterward because that’s just something he’s come to expect since joining the UFC roster.



“It was not the eye poke at all, I was picking him apart. Honestly, it was one of the easiest fights. I told him it was going to be a long night. They just was not ready to believe that. They always want to try to find excuses to my great performances. Everybody hates the great fighters.”



“It’s bad how he posted the eye poke, like I don’t know what his intention is to say? Because the fight is over already. It’s not something dramatic.You shouldn’t have posted this because you was running in the cage. If you don’t want to punch, cover yourself but don’t run. This is more embarrassment than the eye poke. Everybody chooses the way they want to lose. I’m never going to lose like a coward, but that’s the life.”