Manel Kape is a piece of s**** and a long time bully but the one time he got bullied his opponent was cut

Watch this video of Manel Kape being an absolute POS and a dick head to his competition. toying with them with contempt.
Dude i can´t believe Dana cut Mokaev for this sob? He should have gifted him not only a title fight but a fuking bugetti on the side. If that shithousery had happened to any other fighter I would be down with Dana´s decision but not to Manel Kape.. If Dana had known who Manel Kape is and how he has carried himself in the past he would have not cut Mokaev 100%
Dude i can´t believe Dana cut Mokaev for this sob? He should have gifted him not only a title fight but a fuking bugetti on the side. If that shithousery had happened to any other fighter I would be down with Dana´s decision but not to Manel Kape.. If Dana had known who Manel Kape is and how he has carried himself in the past he would have not cut Mokaev 100%