Manel Kape is a piece of s**** and a long time bully but the one time he got bullied his opponent was cut

Watch this video of Manel Kape being an absolute POS and a dick head to his competition. toying with them with contempt.


Dude i can´t believe Dana cut Mokaev for this sob? He should have gifted him not only a title fight but a fuking bugetti on the side. If that shithousery had happened to any other fighter I would be down with Dana´s decision but not to Manel Kape.. If Dana had known who Manel Kape is and how he has carried himself in the past he would have not cut Mokaev 100%
 
It was hilarious when Kape called Kai and City Kickboxing :eek::eek::eek:s and absolutely nothing happened
 
Nice racism pal, enjoy your ban and prison time
 
Kape is a gem of a fighter. A true fighter in an age of boring cookie cutter generic fighters and personality. Maybe you should watch golf or tennis instead. Ian Mcall was disrespectful to him too
 
Dana has given up on the integrity of the sport, and I believe he's now systematically trying to stack the UFC with fighters that will excite fans. Kape is exactly the type of fighter Dana White loves, because people will either buy into his WWE bullshit, or he will become a heel, and people will still pay to watch a heel lose.

Title shots are now determined by who sells the most PPVs. Just look at Evloev at 145, being set aside for another Yair Rodriguez title shot.
 
Kape doesn´t sell fights he just likes to bully opponents but that one time he got bullied himself Mokaev was cut for it. Kape is a shithouser hence shithousery against him should be fair game. Perhaps he will learn how to behave next time.. Everyone needs someone to keep them in check.. That is the eco-system balance it corrects always someone by another
 
