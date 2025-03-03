Kowboy On Sherdog
Love this. Manel Kape actually breaking down Alexandre Pantoja’s flaws instead of giving the usual ‘He’s going to find out’ response.
These two respect each other and it seems like the next Flyweight title fight
pic.twitter.com/ClM99mvUft
March 2, 2025
Manel Kape Details Potential Path to Victory Against Alexandre Pantoja
Manel Kape (21-7) recently laid down his gameplan to beat Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) in a potential title fight.
www.sherdog.com
Kape took on Asu Almabayev in the main event at UFC Vegas 103 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. “Starboy” put on a striking masterclass, beating down Almabayev to force the finish in the third round. The Kazakh had not been beaten in 17 outings since 2017. However, it must be noted that two eye scrapes from Kape went unpenalized, including one that started the finishing sequence.
Regardless, Kape’s stock skyrocketed after the entertaining win, leading to his name being pitched as the next flyweight title contender. The Angolan even had a respectful face off with the champ Pantoja on the ESPN+ post-fight show. When asked to detail his path to victory against Pantoja, Kape noted that “Cannibal” pressures too much, leaving himself vulnerable to knockout blows.
“I just see that Pantoja walks forward too much. And brother, I’m a sniper, I’m a counter [fighter],” Kape said. “Be careful, the hands [are] heavy. There [are] 14 knockouts here in MMA. Not [even] heavyweights have as [many] knockouts as me.”
Responding to the same question, Pantoja jovially said: “He’s too cocky, too cocky.”
Kape dropped a unanimous decision against Pantoja in his UFC debut back in 2021. Kape has since gone 6-3 in the UFC, with four finishes to his name. Meanwhile, Pantoja has gone on a seven-fight winning streak starting with his first victory over Kape. The Brazilian has defended his flyweight strap three times since winning it against Brandon Moreno in 2023.
Interestingly, Pantoja’s interview on the ESPN post-show included a logo of UFC 316, which is rumoured to take place in Newark, New Jersey on June 7.
During his interview at the #UFCVegas103 post-fight show, ESPN put the logo of #UFC316 next to Alexandre Pantoja's name
pic.twitter.com/nFdZyRoFwq
March 2, 2025
