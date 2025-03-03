  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Manel Kape Details Potential Path to Victory Against Alexandre Pantoja

072724-Manel-Kape-Pre-Fight-HERO-GettyImages-2163984992.jpg

😅 Love this. Manel Kape actually breaking down Alexandre Pantoja’s flaws instead of giving the usual ‘He’s going to find out’ response.

These two respect each other and it seems like the next Flyweight title fight 🏆
🎥 @ufc pic.twitter.com/ClM99mvUft

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 2, 2025
www.sherdog.com

Manel Kape Details Potential Path to Victory Against Alexandre Pantoja

Manel Kape (21-7) recently laid down his gameplan to beat Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) in a potential title fight.
Kape took on Asu Almabayev in the main event at UFC Vegas 103 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. “Starboy” put on a striking masterclass, beating down Almabayev to force the finish in the third round. The Kazakh had not been beaten in 17 outings since 2017. However, it must be noted that two eye scrapes from Kape went unpenalized, including one that started the finishing sequence.

Regardless, Kape’s stock skyrocketed after the entertaining win, leading to his name being pitched as the next flyweight title contender. The Angolan even had a respectful face off with the champ Pantoja on the ESPN+ post-fight show. When asked to detail his path to victory against Pantoja, Kape noted that “Cannibal” pressures too much, leaving himself vulnerable to knockout blows.

“I just see that Pantoja walks forward too much. And brother, I’m a sniper, I’m a counter [fighter],” Kape said. “Be careful, the hands [are] heavy. There [are] 14 knockouts here in MMA. Not [even] heavyweights have as [many] knockouts as me.”

Responding to the same question, Pantoja jovially said: “He’s too cocky, too cocky.”

Kape dropped a unanimous decision against Pantoja in his UFC debut back in 2021. Kape has since gone 6-3 in the UFC, with four finishes to his name. Meanwhile, Pantoja has gone on a seven-fight winning streak starting with his first victory over Kape. The Brazilian has defended his flyweight strap three times since winning it against Brandon Moreno in 2023.

Interestingly, Pantoja’s interview on the ESPN post-show included a logo of UFC 316, which is rumoured to take place in Newark, New Jersey on June 7.

During his interview at the #UFCVegas103 post-fight show, ESPN put the logo of #UFC316 next to Alexandre Pantoja's name 🤔

UFC 316 is rumored to take place on June 7th in Newark, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/nFdZyRoFwq

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 2, 2025
