I don't quite understand when people say stuff like "I have compassion for every person in Gaza". Like, even the people supporting Hamas and terrorism? People lining up to spit on the dead bodies being driven around through the street? Compassion for whoever throws people off a roof for being gay?



They never seem to say "I have compassion for every person in Israel". Which is obviously not true when they start talking about how evil Netanyahu is. Im not even arguing about their criticisms of him or Israel in general. Its just this weird double standard of bending over backwards to make sure you mention how much you care about people in Gaza, which is literally run by terrorists and who have a large amount of support from the people who live there.



Its a shitty situation all around. But it's so weird sometimes that people just overlook how Hamas are literal terrorists who represent nothing but hate, death and destruction, and the amount of support they receive is much larger than anyone who defends Gaza will ever seem to admit. Its always immediately "But Israel...".