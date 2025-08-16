  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Mandy Patinkin on Gaza: A Plea to Jews

Does Mandy Patinkin have a valid point?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What's your thoughts on what he said?

I think he spoke the raw truth. And the truth hurts at times.

 
I don't quite understand when people say stuff like "I have compassion for every person in Gaza". Like, even the people supporting Hamas and terrorism? People lining up to spit on the dead bodies being driven around through the street? Compassion for whoever throws people off a roof for being gay?

They never seem to say "I have compassion for every person in Israel". Which is obviously not true when they start talking about how evil Netanyahu is. Im not even arguing about their criticisms of him or Israel in general. Its just this weird double standard of bending over backwards to make sure you mention how much you care about people in Gaza, which is literally run by terrorists and who have a large amount of support from the people who live there.

Its a shitty situation all around. But it's so weird sometimes that people just overlook how Hamas are literal terrorists who represent nothing but hate, death and destruction, and the amount of support they receive is much larger than anyone who defends Gaza will ever seem to admit. Its always immediately "But Israel...".
 
Bob Gray said:
I don't quite understand when people say stuff like "I have compassion for every person in Gaza". Like, even the people supporting Hamas and terrorism? People lining up to spit on the dead bodies being driven around through the street? Compassion for whoever throws people off a roof for being gay?

They never seem to say "I have compassion for every person in Israel". Which is obviously not true when they start talking about how evil Netanyahu is. Im not even arguing about their criticisms of him or Israel in general. Its just this weird double standard of bending over backwards to make sure you mention how much you care about people in Gaza, which is literally run by terrorists and who have a large amount of support from the people who live there.

Its a shitty situation all around. But it's so weird sometimes that people just overlook how Hamas are literal terrorists who represent nothing but hate, death and destruction, and the amount of support they receive is much larger than anyone who defends Gaza will ever seem to admit. Its always immediately "But Israel...".
Well said man.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
What's your thoughts on what he said?

I think he spoke the raw truth. And the truth hurts at times.

So per Patinkin Bibi is endangering the Jews around the world?

My question is why?

I thought everyone were against the policies of the state of Israel?

So are we now saying that every Jew anywhere in the world has to answer for the actions of the Israeli government? Or specific Israeli politician?

You want to condemn Bibi or Israeli government for this shit? Fine you have my full blessing.

But when you start talking like Jews anywhere in the world are in danger because of it then you slip the mask off and show that Palestinian supporters are plainly antisemitic and hold every Jew guilty. So much for collective guilt and punishment that Palestinian supporters point to in order to demonstrate the immorality of Israeli government actions against all Gazans.

This is like something out of A Few Good Men...

The average Jew walking down the street around the world should have nothing to fear from supporters of Palestine ..unless of course they are full of shit ...

Pick one ..
 
DEVILsSON said:
So per Patinkin Bibi is endangering the Jews around the world?

My question is why?

I thought everyone were against the policies of the state of Israel?

So are we now saying that every Jew anywhere in the world has to answer for the actions of the Israeli government? Or specific Israeli politician?

You want to condemn Bibi or Israeli government for this shit? Fine you have my full blessing. But when you start talking like Jews anywhere in the world are in danger because of it then you slip the mask off and show that Palestinian supporters are plainly antisemitic and hold every Jew guilty. So much for collective guilt and punishment that Palestinian supporters point to in order to demonstrate the immorality of Israeli government actions against all Gazans.

This is like something out of A Few Good Men...

The average Jew walking down the street around the world should have nothing to fear from supporters of Palestine ..unless of course they are full of shit ...

Pick one ..
Interesting POV, thank you.

Yes it's a very complicated situation with plenty of nuance. So yeah I hear ya.
 
There has to be a limit for how far they go. Right now they seem to be willing to eliminate Gaza entirely. I don’t think the goal is getting the hostage back anymore. The government intends to annex Gaza and start moving settlers in.

Hamas absolutely should release the hostages. Benjamin doesn’t really care about getting them back. They’re now only a convenient excuse for him to continue what he’s doing.

But all of that is secondary. The real issue is the level of suffering happening. This is turning into a final solution for the Palestine problem, and that is not hyperbole. 10 years from now I think a best case scenario will be that half the population there alive on October 7th is still alive.

I supported Israel for a long time because I understand their security concerns and need for safety. Hamas is effectively neutered. It’s time to stop starving people. It’s time to stop bombing safety corridors.
 
Blayt7hh said:
There has to be a limit for how far they go. Right now they seem to be willing to eliminate Gaza entirely. I don’t think the goal is getting the hostage back anymore. The government intends to annex Gaza and start moving settlers in.

Hamas absolutely should release the hostages. Benjamin doesn’t really care about getting them back. They’re now only a convenient excuse for him to continue what he’s doing.

But all of that is secondary. The real issue is the level of suffering happening. This is turning into a final solution for the Palestine problem, and that is not hyperbole. 10 years from now I think a best case scenario will be that half the population there alive on October 7th is still alive.

I supported Israel for a long time because I understand their security concerns and need for safety. Hamas is effectively neutered. It’s time to stop starving people. It’s time to stop bombing safety corridors.
I'm glad to see you have come around, but this hasn't "turned into" final solution for the Palestinian question. That is what it was from the start. Bibi wouldn't be PM of Israel anymore if this didn't happen. He was warned by multiple intelligence agencies prior to Oct. 7th happening and in response, he moved the IDF away from the area to go help settlers steal more territory.

The proof that this has never been about the hostages is everywhere.
https://www.ynet.co.il/news/article/yokra13754368

Remember when Israeli soldiers gunned down multiple hostages carrying white flags? Because their directive is shoot whatever moves man, woman, or child.

How many ceasefire deals, that include the release of hostages, does Israel need to break for people to understand this? If the hostages were priority number 1 the ceasefire would last. But priority number one is the killing, starving, and displacement of the Palestinian people.
 
He's been thinking that's some powerful thought about the movie line for over a decade. There's a video on youtube from 11 years ago of him saying the same thing, only now he's trying to cram it into the Israel/Gaza situation. Buddy, revenge and trying to right a wrong is the only reason that character was alive. Kept him off the booze, gave him a purpose and the guy fought through a royal fortress and cut through countless guards to get to his father's murderer, pushed through a dagger in the gut, stabs through both shoulders and still kept coming.

As for how it relates to "danger for Jews around the world", I don't see how unless he's suggesting that the revenge he bemoans in the first part of his speech is somehow not only acceptable for Muslims to do, but to do it to random people around the world just for being the same ethnicity as people in an entirely different country.

Not a fan of the Israeli government, but let's pick a street here.
 
Mandy and his fam are just mad because of how bad this is making Jews look, not because the people ”invading” his homeland are dying.

They don’t suddenly care about Palestine. If people weren’t hating on Israel they wouldn’t say a word while Gaza got flattened. Well, they’d be cheering it on like some were initially. They’re only speaking up now because the media and the people are against them and they don’t want to look bad.

-

Homeland was great though.
 
Don’t know, don’t pretend to know and don’t care.

I love how so many of you just have to pick a side in this bullshit conflict on the other side of the world. Suddenly, 80% of a karate forum are experts in Middle Eastern affairs.
 
DEVILsSON said:
So per Patinkin Bibi is endangering the Jews around the world?

My question is why?

I thought everyone were against the policies of the state of Israel?

So are we now saying that every Jew anywhere in the world has to answer for the actions of the Israeli government? Or specific Israeli politician?

You want to condemn Bibi or Israeli government for this shit? Fine you have my full blessing. But when you start talking like Jews anywhere in the world are in danger because of it then you slip the mask off and show that Palestinian supporters are plainly antisemitic and hold every Jew guilty. So much for collective guilt and punishment that Palestinian supporters point to in order to demonstrate the immorality of Israeli government actions against all Gazans.

This is like something out of A Few Good Men...

The average Jew walking down the street around the world should have nothing to fear from supporters of Palestine ..unless of course they are full of shit ...

Pick one ..
Its called blow back you dumb fuck. It happened after ww2 to german citizens as well. It has nothing to do with being anti semetic and everything to do with people taking vengance on a population whose government has comitted atrocities. Its a tale as old as time and to spin it as unprovoked jew hatred is room temperature iq propoganda. So yes Israel and its actions make jews world wide less safe, its a simple fact.
 
Bibi is likely not a "good guy". But how you put this on him or all on him?

There's been many offers for peace and statehood for Palestine - all rejected by Palestine. Palestine keeps poking bear n refuses to accept any carrots - then sponsors a killing spree raping an killing women and children. Wtf you think going to happen . Easy to shout things from a Hollywood ivory tower.

What he said (movie qoute) applies more to Palestine than Israelis .
 
Madmick said:
Release the hostages.

Hamas has had the leverage to end the "humanitarian crisis" against Gaza since October 7th. For some reason, they continue to refuse to do so.
because that would take millions of dollars off the table.
 
Koro_11 said:
Don’t know, don’t pretend to know and don’t care.

I love how so many of you just have to pick a side in this bullshit conflict on the other side of the world. Suddenly, 80% of a karate forum are experts in Middle Eastern affairs.
Exactly this and most of them only care about this one place. War in Yemen which is close by has killed and starved many more people for far longer yet it doesn't create nearly this much(or almost any) emotional response or even care by these very same people. Somehow starving Yemeni images evoked stronger emotional responses when they were rebranded as Gazans/Palestinians in the Hamas propaganda materials.

AZ103 said:
Its called blow back you dumb fuck. It happened after ww2 to german citizens as well. It has nothing to do with being anti semetic and everything to do with people taking vengance on a population whose government has comitted atrocities. Its a tale as old as time and to spin it as unprovoked jew hatred is room temperature iq propoganda. So yes Israel and its actions make jews world wide less safe, its a simple fact.
No the real dumb fuck here is you for thinking all Jews are Israeli citizens. In fact a slight majority of Jews live outside of Israel and have nothing to do with the Israeli government. Did you think all Jews, anywhere in the world, vote for the Israeli government?

Do you also realize Israeli army is composed of other ethnicities other than Jews? Are they in danger? Probably not...because it's always the Jews...

You're the perfect example of the people who conflates Israel, Israeli policies/politicians, Jews, Zionism, etc ...to you it's all the same.
 
