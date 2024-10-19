Mando whole body deodorant

This is a whole new category for me. The Dove one is way cheaper. Which to buy?

122693828.jpg
 
You rub it all over your body after you shower.
Showering is optional*
 
Deodorant is for teenagers. I haven’t needed it for ages.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,967
Messages
56,359,378
Members
175,183
Latest member
brick

Share this page

Back
Top