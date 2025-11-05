  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Manager slams Ronda Rousey for comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
132,619
Reaction score
267,856
82066260007-90-502973.jpeg

Ronda Rousey is receiving flak many corners of the mixed martial arts universe for her recent comments on Bert Kreischer’s podcast.

Rousey initially faced criticism for calling Joe Rogan a “fan” rather than an “expert” on MMA. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s bantamweight champion also said that MMA fans only adore Khabib Nurmagomedov because he retired undefeated. Rousey said that it set the wrong trend for fighters to retire before they reach their limit.


Nurmagomedov’s former manager and longtime friend went off on Rousey for her comments about “The Eagle.” Abdelaziz believes there is no comparison between Rousey (12-2) and Nurmagomedov (29-0). Abdelaziz dared Rousey to return to action against her former friend and current UFC flyweight champion Kayla Harrison. Abdelaziz believes Rousey should have refrained from criticizing Nurmagomedov since the former lightweight champ never speaks ill of anyone.

“She can’t compare herself to Khabib… she’s not like a GOAT, she’s just unhappy,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “It’s very simple, if you think you’re better than Khabib, you should come back [and fight] Kayla Harrison, your old friend. I’m sure she’ll be very happy to open the door for you and give you an ass whooping. I don’t really have a problem with Ronda, but I was really shocked to hear her talk about Khabib like that. Khabib, he never talks bad about nobody. Khabib is a legit superstar, an icon, undefeated, undisputed champion. He’s always going to be a champion. He has no highlight reel of getting knocked out by Holly Holm. But anyway, if it helps her sleep better she can say whatever she wants.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Manager Slams Ronda Rousey for Comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ronda Rousey is receiving flak many corners of the mixed martial arts universe for her recent comments on Bert Kreischer’s podcast.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Ronda thing is so random. Literally 10 years later she is attacking Joe Rogan which mean fair enough because him glazing was way too much but then he did turn on her but damn like 10 years ago!
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
82066260007-90-502973.jpeg

Ronda Rousey is receiving flak many corners of the mixed martial arts universe for her recent comments on Bert Kreischer’s podcast.

Rousey initially faced criticism for calling Joe Rogan a “fan” rather than an “expert” on MMA. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s bantamweight champion also said that MMA fans only adore Khabib Nurmagomedov because he retired undefeated. Rousey said that it set the wrong trend for fighters to retire before they reach their limit.


Nurmagomedov’s former manager and longtime friend went off on Rousey for her comments about “The Eagle.” Abdelaziz believes there is no comparison between Rousey (12-2) and Nurmagomedov (29-0). Abdelaziz dared Rousey to return to action against her former friend and current UFC flyweight champion Kayla Harrison. Abdelaziz believes Rousey should have refrained from criticizing Nurmagomedov since the former lightweight champ never speaks ill of anyone.

“She can’t compare herself to Khabib… she’s not like a GOAT, she’s just unhappy,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “It’s very simple, if you think you’re better than Khabib, you should come back [and fight] Kayla Harrison, your old friend. I’m sure she’ll be very happy to open the door for you and give you an ass whooping. I don’t really have a problem with Ronda, but I was really shocked to hear her talk about Khabib like that. Khabib, he never talks bad about nobody. Khabib is a legit superstar, an icon, undefeated, undisputed champion. He’s always going to be a champion. He has no highlight reel of getting knocked out by Holly Holm. But anyway, if it helps her sleep better she can say whatever she wants.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Manager Slams Ronda Rousey for Comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ronda Rousey is receiving flak many corners of the mixed martial arts universe for her recent comments on Bert Kreischer’s podcast.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...

Would be great to see a fight between Ali and Edmond, and hoping for a double KO
 
Rare W for Ali.

Ronda destroyed <lol>

Khabib 13 fight UFC winstreak

Ronda 6 fight UFC winstreak

“It’s jealousy,” Abdelaziz said. “Khabib is just an icon. Ronda… when she was champion, she was a great athlete, and she beat the girls that were not athletic, but when she met Amanda, she lost. She can’t compare herself to Khabib. She’s not like a GOAT, she’s just unhappy.

But Khabib was a legit superstar, an icon, undefeated, undisputed champion. He’s always going to be a champion. He has no highlight reel of getting knocked out by Holly Holm."

<surebuddy>
 
hbombbisping said:
She was given a title in her first fight not her 10th.

Beat killers like Beth Correira, Sarah McMahon, Beth Coreria and Miesha Tate

Murders row <lol>
Click to expand...
She was already the strikeforce champion.... No different than Aldo or Cruz. Say what you want but miesha Tate won a title later, sara mccmann is an olympic medalist. Zingano TKO'd Nunes.

I never said she was an amazing talent I said she's a pioneer. Which part of that can't you grasp?
 
Last edited:
RockyLockridge said:
She was already the strikeforce champion.... No different than Aldo or Cruz. Say what you want but miesha Tate won a title later, sara mccmann is an olympic medalist.

I never said she was an amazing talent I said she's a pioneer. Which part of that can't you grasp?
Click to expand...
What does being a pioneer of WMMA mean exactly? It's one of the lowest bar of entry women's sports in existence.

I know of mens mothers who would have stood a good chance against Ronda's opponents
rousey4.jpg
 
Last edited:
All I have to know is that it was said by Ali for me not give a shit about fuck. I don’t care if he was giving me the secret code to save my life from disease infested maggot filled rats, I would still be disgusted it was pushed towards me through his crusty, corroded, shit covered lips.
 
Ogata said:
Ronda thing is so random. Literally 10 years later she is attacking Joe Rogan which mean fair enough because him glazing was way too much but then he did turn on her but damn like 10 years ago!
Click to expand...

I don't think it is random at all. UFC White House is 8 months away, everyone wants a piece of that.
 
That is like her opinion, mang!

I remember Joe Rogan jizzing himself talking about 10th planet and teh rubber guard <36>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,219
Messages
58,425,172
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top