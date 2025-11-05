Kung Fu Kowboy
Rousey initially faced criticism for calling Joe Rogan a “fan” rather than an “expert” on MMA. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s bantamweight champion also said that MMA fans only adore Khabib Nurmagomedov because he retired undefeated. Rousey said that it set the wrong trend for fighters to retire before they reach their limit.
Nurmagomedov’s former manager and longtime friend went off on Rousey for her comments about “The Eagle.” Abdelaziz believes there is no comparison between Rousey (12-2) and Nurmagomedov (29-0). Abdelaziz dared Rousey to return to action against her former friend and current UFC flyweight champion Kayla Harrison. Abdelaziz believes Rousey should have refrained from criticizing Nurmagomedov since the former lightweight champ never speaks ill of anyone.
“She can’t compare herself to Khabib… she’s not like a GOAT, she’s just unhappy,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “It’s very simple, if you think you’re better than Khabib, you should come back [and fight] Kayla Harrison, your old friend. I’m sure she’ll be very happy to open the door for you and give you an ass whooping. I don’t really have a problem with Ronda, but I was really shocked to hear her talk about Khabib like that. Khabib, he never talks bad about nobody. Khabib is a legit superstar, an icon, undefeated, undisputed champion. He’s always going to be a champion. He has no highlight reel of getting knocked out by Holly Holm. But anyway, if it helps her sleep better she can say whatever she wants.”
READ HERE
Manager Slams Ronda Rousey for Comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov
Ronda Rousey is receiving flak many corners of the mixed martial arts universe for her recent comments on Bert Kreischer’s podcast.
www.sherdog.com
