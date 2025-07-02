Kowboy On Sherdog
Last weekend’s UFC 317 had a substantial bearing on the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings. Alexandre Pantoja jumped up four spots to No.5 by submitting Kai Kara-France to successfully defend his flyweight title for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria replaced Makhachev as the pound-for-pound king by knocking out Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title.
Ali Abdelaziz, the head of Dominance MMA, disagrees with the updated rankings. Abdelaziz posted a picture of Makhachev on social media, labellng him the “real” P4P king. Abdelaziz notes that both Alexander Volkanovski and Oliveira were riding the longest winning streaks of their careers before losing to Makhachev.
"The real P4P king: [Islam] beat prime Volk on a 22-fight win streak. Beat prime Oliveira on a 12-fight win streak,” Abdelaziz wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Abdelaziz Says Makhachev Did It Better
Oliveira was on an 11-fight winning streak when Makhachev submitted him to win the lightweight title in 2022. Makhachev then defended his title against the then-featherweight champ Volkanovski, who was on a 22-fight winning streak, including 12 UFC outings. After Volkanovski defended his featherweight strap against Yair Rodriguez, Makhachev knocked out the Australian in a rematch to defend his title for the second time. Makhachev went on to defend his title two more times, against Dustin Poirier and Renato Carneiro, before moving up to welterweight.
Meanwhile, Topuria won the featherweight title by knocking out Volkanovski, who was fresh off his knockout loss against Makhachev. “El Matador” defended his title by handing Max Holloway his first ever knockout loss before moving up to lightweight.
@MAKHACHEVMMA beat Charles when he was a Champion coming off 11 fight win streak 3 years ago.
Not taking anything away from Topuria but numbers don’t lie. pic.twitter.com/ygmbtFl4Hl
— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 1, 2025
