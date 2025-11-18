Kung Fu Kowboy
Makhachev earned a dominant victory over Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322, winning the welterweight title and placing himself in the pantheon of legends who have won belts in two weight classes in the organization. Shortly thereafter, UFC CEO Dana White admitted that Makhachev deserves consideration for the greatest of all time.
GOAT Consideration
"It wasn't the most exciting title fight you'll see, but I'll tell you one thing: it was complete domination and, depending on what we do next with him and what's happening, this guy is on his way to entering the GOAT conversation," White said at the post-fight press conference.
Known for his controversial statements that help spice up his athletes' careers, manager Ali Abdelaziz didn't miss the opportunity to go further, creating another debate for fans and the press. In an interview with Full Send MMA, the Egyptian stated that Makhachev has already surpassed Anderson Silva in MMA history, and that the Dagestani fighter doesn't resort to illegal tactics and conducts his career in an exemplary manner.
"Islam is not a cheater; he does everything right. There's no question about that. I believe people need to start including him in the discussion about the greatest of all time," said Abdelaziz.
READ HERE
Manager: Islam Makhachev Has Already Surpassed Anderson Silva
Islam Makhachev entered rarified air on Saturday night.
www.sherdog.com
