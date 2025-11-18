Manager: Islam Makhachev Has Already Surpassed Anderson Silva

111525-hero-islam-makhachev_GettyImages-2246910193.jpg

Islam Makhachev entered rarified air on Saturday night.

Makhachev earned a dominant victory over Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322, winning the welterweight title and placing himself in the pantheon of legends who have won belts in two weight classes in the organization. Shortly thereafter, UFC CEO Dana White admitted that Makhachev deserves consideration for the greatest of all time.




GOAT Consideration​


"It wasn't the most exciting title fight you'll see, but I'll tell you one thing: it was complete domination and, depending on what we do next with him and what's happening, this guy is on his way to entering the GOAT conversation," White said at the post-fight press conference.

Known for his controversial statements that help spice up his athletes' careers, manager Ali Abdelaziz didn't miss the opportunity to go further, creating another debate for fans and the press. In an interview with Full Send MMA, the Egyptian stated that Makhachev has already surpassed Anderson Silva in MMA history, and that the Dagestani fighter doesn't resort to illegal tactics and conducts his career in an exemplary manner.

"Islam is not a cheater; he does everything right. There's no question about that. I believe people need to start including him in the discussion about the greatest of all time," said Abdelaziz.

@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
 
He is nearly there, one more win at 170 and i would agree.
 
How about no. There's only 3 champs in the history of the UFC with 10 or more title defences, Anderson is one of them, Islam ain't even close. Double champs are a dime a dozen these days, there's nothing special about them anymore.
 
aerius said:
How about no. There's only 3 champs in the history of the UFC with 10 or more title defences, Anderson is one of them, Islam ain't even close. Double champs are a dime a dozen these days, there's nothing special about them anymore.
Agreed with what you said, then you went full retard with your last sentence.
 
FriskyRandy said:
Agreed with what you said, then you went full retard with your last sentence.
It used to be special but not anymore. The UFC is letting anyone with some hype and a couple defences get a shot at a 2nd title these days. There's more double champs than fighters with 5 or more title defences.
 
I know there are a few double champs, but is there anyone that has defended his belt as many times as Islam did before moving up and capturing the belt there?
 
we all know rich franklin is the greatest MW of all time. before that, it was pat militech.
 
aerius said:
It used to be special but not anymore. The UFC is letting anyone with some hype and a couple defences get a shot at a 2nd title these days. There's more double champs than fighters with 5 or more title defences.
That's a good point. When you have a champ with 1 defense jump to the next WC for a direct title shot. It's laughable.

If they allowed this shit when Anderson was dominating, he would've beat Forrest and Randy to become triple champ simultaneously.

There were plenty of guys who could've gone up, but they didn't allow that before Conor unless you dropped the first title. And even that wasn't encouraged at the time. New fans won't understand this by just looking at records.
 
pamirec said:
I know there are a few double champs, but is there anyone that has defended his belt as many times as Islam did before moving up and capturing the belt there?
If they freely allowed that during Anderson's time he could've easily captured the belt from Griffin or Rashad. Hell he could've probably taken the HW title from Couture.
 
These are Islam's defenses:
2 against a lower weight division champ who he easily outsized - this is more of a testament to Volk
1 against a guy they forced into a title shot on a 2-2 streak
1 against who?

Can you imagine if 2 of Silva's defenses were against Sean Sherk? (I know LW to MW)
 
Almost everyone in Anderson Silva's win streak are either title challengers or guys at 205. Silva's win streak is better.

That's not to mention Silva's pre UFC career is very underrated. He was one of the best 170 pounders in addition to being the GOAT 185er, and obviously would have been champ at 205. If the UFC was structured differently, he already has the credentials to be a triple weight champ.


He literally has beaten former champs in their native weight classes in three different divisions, including a champ-champ. JDM isn't really a much higher level win than Forrest Griffin imo.
 
seriously, how aren't ali threads a bannable offense?
 
