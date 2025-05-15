



On The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka’s manager Tim Simpson was asked if the UFC have approached Prochazka about fighting Ankalaev:



“I had heard that Alex was upset because UFC said, hey, if you can’t fight on on this particular day, International Fight Week, that they will go for Jiri vs. Magomed. Is that accurate?”



“Yes, they inquired about if Jiri could do it,” Simpson confirmed. "Maybe just wanna know what their options are and I felt like it may not have been the one for sure.”



Prochazka, though, is putting his education first with university exams coming up at Masaryk University in the Czech Republic.



“He’s doing his exams. That’s legit,” Simpson said of Prochazka’s reason for turning down Ankalaev at 317.



“He’s deferred them so many times. Like, 'man, I can’t defer this exam…’ So, he wants to finish these exams. But also, he’s done much short notice stuff for them before, and he’s like, ‘man…’ When he gets full proper camps, he looks so much better because he’s so diligent with his body. So, I don’t think he’s gonna be this short notice guy anytime soon.”