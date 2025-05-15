Media Manager confirms: short notice days for Jiri are over, declined Ank @317 (just like Alex)

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka’s manager Tim Simpson was asked if the UFC have approached Prochazka about fighting Ankalaev:

“I had heard that Alex was upset because UFC said, hey, if you can’t fight on on this particular day, International Fight Week, that they will go for Jiri vs. Magomed. Is that accurate?”

“Yes, they inquired about if Jiri could do it,” Simpson confirmed. "Maybe just wanna know what their options are and I felt like it may not have been the one for sure.”

Prochazka, though, is putting his education first with university exams coming up at Masaryk University in the Czech Republic.

“He’s doing his exams. That’s legit,” Simpson said of Prochazka’s reason for turning down Ankalaev at 317.

“He’s deferred them so many times. Like, 'man, I can’t defer this exam…’ So, he wants to finish these exams. But also, he’s done much short notice stuff for them before, and he’s like, ‘man…’ When he gets full proper camps, he looks so much better because he’s so diligent with his body. So, I don’t think he’s gonna be this short notice guy anytime soon.”
 
He should have written his tests before he fought Alex twice.
 
Why do them favors. Look at Alex Dana will be talking about how he turns fights down now. Dude saves the company now he is yesterday's news. I don't know how many fighters have to learn the hard way
 
In 10-15 years, Jiri will be providing for himself/family much better than most current UFC fighters will be. And it'll be because of discipline like this.

Hespect.

War Denisa. War Jiri.

Let's go for this!
 
I thought Jiri was the kind of guy who spends 3 months in the woods to train. I never thought he’s the type to cram for midterms at the library.
 
I don't blame jiri. I blame the UFC to habitually trying to book title fights last minute like they're some kind of regional bar promotion
 
Fuckin' aye.

You actually can't keep deferring shit if you're studying.

What's more important, what the UFC need RIGHT NOW TOMORROW WITH NO THANKS OR LONG TERM REWARD or a future beyond the cage?
 
If this was Ank you guys would be spewing nonsense. Such double standards.
 
