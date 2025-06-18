Media Manager Clears Air Regarding Islam Makhachev Retirement Rumors

islam-makhachev.jpg

Manager Ali Abdelaziz has shut down rumors of an early retirement for Islam Makhachev.


Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, recently stated that he expects three more Octagon outings from the Dagestani before he calls it a career. However, Abdelaziz says Makhachev isn’t even remotely considering retirement and will compete at an elite level for at least three more years.

“Islam Makhachev [is not] thinking about retirement — at least three more years of high-level competition,” Abdelaziz wrote on X.

Islam Makhachev nothing thinking about retirement at least three more years of high-level competition

— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 17, 2025
Makhachev also seconded Abdelaziz’s comments. Now gearing up for a title bid in a new division, Makhachev says “everything is just beginning.”

#doublechamp Everything is just beginning

— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 17, 2025
Makhachev is undefeated in 15 outings since his lone pro loss against Adriano Martins in 2018. Makhachev made the most title defenses (four) in UFC lightweight history before moving up to welterweight. He has been promised the next welterweight title shot against Jack Della Maddalena.

Shavkat never gets the shot if Islam becomes champ. Too injury prone. No more last minute opponent changes on Islam's record.

