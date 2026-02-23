Social Man with Tourette's Syndrome shouts out N word during BAFTA awards

Crazy part is the amount of threats he's getting, even death threats, from black people for something he cannot control

Black actors and personalities like Jamie Foxx call him out

threats of physical violence and murder against him are all over social media from black people


What do you think? Does he deserve all the smoke?

Backlash mounts to Bafta N-word controversy as Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce criticise outburst

Foxx calls Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson’s shouts at the film awards ceremony ‘unacceptable’, while Sinners’ production designer criticises Bafta’s ‘throwaway’ apology
Social media comments are getting even crazier, even on tame boomer ones like Facebook
 
Man, talk about an unfathomably powerful spell.
One word, six letters and you can control 2 billion people's behavior immediately.
Probably unique in world history.
This is true power.
 
Gotta be a work.

I have Tourette’s and I can control vocal tics. Little kids not so much. Adults with TS, you can tell they have tic disorders cause they still have subtle motor tics such as they fidget and twitch enough that an observant person will notice it. Copralalia really isn’t all that common in people who suffer from TS and is a stereotype. Kids with that severe manifestation grow out of it as they get older.

This is a social experiment in my personal and professional opinion. And a rather stupid one at that.
 
The same guy shouted "fuck the queen" when the queen was awarding him an MBE, "I'm a :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:" when he walked up to greet her, "A bomb! I've got a fucking bomb!" when at a security checkpoint, “I’m carrying drugs!” to a couple of cops he walked past when he was in fact carrying drugs and "I used spunk for milk." when he made tea for the director of the film about him.
So... I guess his activism has been a success due to his apparent lack of violent repercussions (since he started campaigning, apparently he was beaten pretty bad as a youth).
 
This guy's got a target on his back now. We'll be watching him get chin checked in the very near future.
Let this be a warning to everyone with Tourette's. Actions have consequences.
 
UberHere said:
Gotta be a work.

I have Tourette’s and I can control vocal tics. Little kids not so much. Adults with TS, you can tell they have tic disorders cause they still have subtle motor tics such as they fidget and twitch enough that an observant person will notice it. Copralalia really isn’t all that common in people who suffer from TS and is a stereotype. Kids with that severe manifestation grow out of it as they get older.

This is a social experiment in my personal and professional opinion. And a rather stupid one at that.
His severe symptoms, including coprolalia, are medically verified and consistent across 35+ years of scrutiny.
 
MTT said:
His severe symptoms, including coprolalia, are medically verified and consistent across 35+ years of scrutiny.
Then people shouldn’t be hating on him. All I’m saying is that is extremely rare.
 
Ruprecht said:
The same guy shouted "fuck the queen" when the queen was awarding him an MBE, "I'm a :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:" when he walked up to greet her, "A bomb! I've got a fucking bomb!" when at a security checkpoint, “I’m carrying drugs!” to a couple of cops he walked past when he was in fact carrying drugs and "I used spunk for milk." when he made tea for the director of the film about him.
So... I guess his activism has been a success due to his apparent lack of violent repercussions (since he started campaigning, apparently he was beaten pretty bad as a youth).
I know 2 people with ts and neither curse or say inappropriate things. Both are 50+ and I've known them at least 25 years. Not saying it's fake but it reeks of Michael j fox not taking his meds to make a point
 
Pittie Petey said:
Half the people in the war room suddenly finna start claiming they got Tourettes
Seriously though, this is ridiculous. It's not like research into Tourette's doesn't have decades of verifiable data. Ignorance explains the outrage largely, and the fact some people just like being victims.
 
