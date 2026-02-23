Richmma80
Crazy part is the amount of threats he's getting, even death threats, from black people for something he cannot control
Black actors and personalities like Jamie Foxx call him out
threats of physical violence and murder against him are all over social media from black people
What do you think? Does he deserve all the smoke?
Backlash mounts to Bafta N-word controversy as Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce criticise outburst
Foxx calls Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson’s shouts at the film awards ceremony ‘unacceptable’, while Sinners’ production designer criticises Bafta’s ‘throwaway’ apology
www.theguardian.com