Pierce 34
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Dec 6, 2024
- Messages
- 410
- Reaction score
- 834
Man who hates big pharmacies allegedly guns down Walgreens worker: Police
A man who hates big pharmacies allegedly gunned down a Walgreens worker in California, according to police.
abcnews.go.com
From the article:
A man who said he hates big pharmacies allegedly gunned down a Walgreens worker in California, according to police.
Narciso Gallardo Fernandez had a handgun in his pocket when he went into a Walgreens in Madera, shooting out a security camera before he allegedly shot and killed employee Erick Velasquez around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Madera police said.
Fernandez then fired his gun at other store employees as they fled, police said.
Velasquez died at the store, where bystanders were sheltering in place, police said.
Responding officers found the 30-year-old suspect in the parking lot, reloading his gun, and took him into custody, according to police.