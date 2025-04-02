Crime Man who hates big pharmacies allegedly guns down Walgreens worker

Pierce 34

Pierce 34

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 6, 2024
Messages
410
Reaction score
834
abcnews.go.com

Man who hates big pharmacies allegedly guns down Walgreens worker: Police

A man who hates big pharmacies allegedly gunned down a Walgreens worker in California, according to police.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

From the article:

A man who said he hates big pharmacies allegedly gunned down a Walgreens worker in California, according to police.

Narciso Gallardo Fernandez had a handgun in his pocket when he went into a Walgreens in Madera, shooting out a security camera before he allegedly shot and killed employee Erick Velasquez around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Madera police said.

Fernandez then fired his gun at other store employees as they fled, police said.

Velasquez died at the store, where bystanders were sheltering in place, police said.

Responding officers found the 30-year-old suspect in the parking lot, reloading his gun, and took him into custody, according to police.
 
We used to send them to mental institutions. Now they just roam free disturbing the peace this being an extreme case.
 
Death penalty to him and just for the laugh out louds... deport a bunch of his family to El Salvador
 
He shot a guy that sells aspirin and cigarettes... He sure showed them. :(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,704
Messages
57,113,151
Members
175,546
Latest member
Couch_Gambler

Share this page

Back
Top