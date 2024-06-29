Damon Tingay’s barrister said the attack was ‘clearly out of character for this friendly, kind, considerate man’.A Grimsby man who went on a rampage in a hospital mortuary, violently and sexually attacking bodies, was told by a judge there was a 'very, very dark side' to him as he was sentenced to six years in prison.Damon Tingay, 30, of no fixed abode, broke into the Diana, Princess of Wales hospital in Grimsby in the early hours of the 17th of March and was caught on CCTV opening a number of fridges and interfering with the bodies.He had spent two hours cycling around the hospital grounds evading security guards.Mr Evans showed CCTV of Tingay, in a woollen hat and dark jacket, riding around the grounds of the hospital. He used the ladies' toilet in the main hospital.CCTV footage showed him drinking from a bottle which was described as 'either brandy or whisky or the like'. Outside the door to the mortuary he dropped the bottle of spirit and was seen 'slurping' the spilled alcohol from the doorway while on his knees.Passing sentence, the judge John Thackray KCtold him: “When you thought you had evaded them you entered the mortuary by forcing an external door. What happens thereafter is shown on CCTV.”Footage played in court showed Tingay drinking from a bottle before opening the door to the mortuary, which had no lock and was held closed only by a magnet, the court heard.The CCTV footage of the 'depraved' incident was shown to the judge in private during the hearing at Grimsby crown court on Friday. Tingay punched the body of one man twice and performed sex acts on two male bodies.A total of 10 bodies were disturbed by Tingay opening the fridges or removing their shrouds, the prosecutor Jeremy Evans said. The footage showed that four minutes into the attack, hospital staff caught Tingay and he was detained by security.Evans said that when Tingay was arrested he was described as volatile, shouting and screaming that he had done nothing wrong and at one point claiming he had been blamed for a friend’s suicide and was seeking answers.In an interview with police he said he had no memory of the incident.At an earlier hearing the father of three pleaded guilty to the sexual penetration of a corpse.Grimsby Crown Court was told he also has previous criminal convictions including possession of a samurai sword and poses a 'high risk of serious harm to the public'.Tingay will serve six years in prison, a further four on licence and has been given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.