Crime Man who entered Grimsby Hospital Mortuary and attacked and raped Male Corpses Sentenced to Six Years Imprisonment

Damon Tingay jailed for Grimsby Hospital mortuary sex acts

Damon Tingay broke into a restricted area at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in March.
Grimsby man jailed for sexually assaulting dead bodies in mortuary

Damon Tingay punched the body of one man twice and performed sex acts on two male bodies, court heard
A dad-of-three who broke into a hospital mortuary and violated and defiled bodies has been jailed for six years

Grimsby Crown Court heard a statement from one member of staff who saw the aftermath of Damon Tingay's attack and described it as "one of the worst things I have seen in my life" adding they "couldn't stop crying".
Families of Grimsby hospital mortuary break-in victims 'may never recover'

A relative of one of the victims shouted 'I hope you rot' as Damon Tingay was sentenced
640.jpg

Damon Tingay’s barrister said the attack was ‘clearly out of character for this friendly, kind, considerate man’.

A Grimsby man who went on a rampage in a hospital mortuary, violently and sexually attacking bodies, was told by a judge there was a 'very, very dark side' to him as he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Damon Tingay, 30, of no fixed abode, broke into the Diana, Princess of Wales hospital in Grimsby in the early hours of the 17th of March and was caught on CCTV opening a number of fridges and interfering with the bodies.

0_SDEC44.jpg


He had spent two hours cycling around the hospital grounds evading security guards.

Mr Evans showed CCTV of Tingay, in a woollen hat and dark jacket, riding around the grounds of the hospital. He used the ladies' toilet in the main hospital.

CCTV footage showed him drinking from a bottle which was described as 'either brandy or whisky or the like'. Outside the door to the mortuary he dropped the bottle of spirit and was seen 'slurping' the spilled alcohol from the doorway while on his knees.

Passing sentence, the judge John Thackray KC

thackrayQC1.jpg


told him: “When you thought you had evaded them you entered the mortuary by forcing an external door. What happens thereafter is shown on CCTV.”

Footage played in court showed Tingay drinking from a bottle before opening the door to the mortuary, which had no lock and was held closed only by a magnet, the court heard.

The CCTV footage of the 'depraved' incident was shown to the judge in private during the hearing at Grimsby crown court on Friday. Tingay punched the body of one man twice and performed sex acts on two male bodies.

A total of 10 bodies were disturbed by Tingay opening the fridges or removing their shrouds, the prosecutor Jeremy Evans said. The footage showed that four minutes into the attack, hospital staff caught Tingay and he was detained by security.

Evans said that when Tingay was arrested he was described as volatile, shouting and screaming that he had done nothing wrong and at one point claiming he had been blamed for a friend’s suicide and was seeking answers.

In an interview with police he said he had no memory of the incident.

At an earlier hearing the father of three pleaded guilty to the sexual penetration of a corpse.

Grimsby Crown Court was told he also has previous criminal convictions including possession of a samurai sword and poses a 'high risk of serious harm to the public'.

Tingay will serve six years in prison, a further four on licence and has been given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
 
6 years is not bad for crimes like that.
In the US he would've gotten 30 years.
 
Meanwhile the volleyballer who raped a 12 and got her pregnant year old got out with one year in jail.


Fuck this guy obviously needs to be locked up. But sheesh
 
Punching corpses and then fucking them. Dude should just be executed. It is like serial killers who start small and gradually escalate. I don’t think there is any coming back from this.
 
He identified as a dead gaymin so what's the issue here? Bigotry?
 
