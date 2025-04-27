Man what happened to Giga?

B

BullyKutta

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 3, 2015
Messages
908
Reaction score
1,465
Was his grappling always white belt level technique?

I don’t recall the specifics of his earlier fights, but I do remember thinking he was going to be a serious problem in his weight class.

Anyone who closes guard in modern mma has serious gaps in their ground game. I mean that barely worked even 20 years ago.
 
His grappling was exposed back during the Kattar fight. And his cardio isn't great either. He's pretty much a pure striker.

At his age, I don't think he can meaningfully improve his BJJ or TDD.
 
He seems to have gotten worse but he still beat onama, onama just hugged him on the ground after doing the chicken dance in round 1.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Kattar boxed the shit out of his confidence.

He hasn't been the same since then.
Click to expand...

Right!

I forgot about that one.

You’re absolutely right. There are losses than can ruin a fighter’s killer instinct and that was definitely one of them.

You can tell that Giga isn’t pulling the trigger the same way he used to. Part of his ascent was his aggression.

That’s fine.
 
Luckyme said:
His grappling was exposed back during the Kattar fight. And his cardio isn't great either. He's pretty much a pure striker.

At his age, I don't think he can meaningfully improve his BJJ or TDD.
Click to expand...

I agree.

You can tell the guy has been doing karate for a very long time, but he neglected his tdd.

He was an exciting fighter at one point.
 
Honestly the fight reminded me of MVP vs Ian Garry. The veteran was too good standing but the prospect was more well rounded and took the fight away from the vet.
 
He took a hellacious beating from kattar and took a year off in his mid 30s. He's old now and getting worse. It happens to every fighter around his age. Not every featherweight is like volk and can still be good at 36 years old.
 
He’s out of his prime and was never that good is the go to, so let’s stick with that.
 
They said on the broadcast he's had three surgeries since his last fight? I'm sure that doesn't help
 
He’s not a good grappler only so much he can do at his age, and injury history.
 
It was a close fight and Giga had some good moments . Wrestling has always been his weakness . He is still good .
 
He sucks at grappling and that egg head is always prone to get cracked
Went from Giga to Mega
 
Dudes like this are why we need a stand-up only MMA promotion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,314
Messages
57,221,679
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top