Man what happened to Giga?

BullyKutta
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2015
- Messages
- 908
- Reaction score
- 1,465
Was his grappling always white belt level technique?
I don’t recall the specifics of his earlier fights, but I do remember thinking he was going to be a serious problem in his weight class.
Anyone who closes guard in modern mma has serious gaps in their ground game. I mean that barely worked even 20 years ago.
I don’t recall the specifics of his earlier fights, but I do remember thinking he was going to be a serious problem in his weight class.
Anyone who closes guard in modern mma has serious gaps in their ground game. I mean that barely worked even 20 years ago.