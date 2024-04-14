Man this Holloway hype all of a sudden is kinda much

Flame away, dont care. But the immediate post fight hype these days is just annoying. A fighter has a great performance, now they are the greatest ever or the best to ever do whatever they did well in the fight. Yeah the end of the fight was cool, but they went toe to toe after Justin was already beat the fuck down and pretty much one punch away anyway. Fights like the ending of this fight was pretty common back in the early days of MMA. If he did that while both guys were fresh and KO'd him Id be more impressed. But with that said he did surprise me, I didnt think he has a chance in hell against Justin.



But to anyone who says that is one of the most badass moments in MMA, go watch Don Fry vs Takayama. I think the BMF title BS kind of built it up more than what it was. He went up and weight and had a good performance against a top LW, I didn't see much more than that.