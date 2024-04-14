Man this Holloway hype all of a sudden is kinda much

Flame away, dont care. But the immediate post fight hype these days is just annoying. A fighter has a great performance, now they are the greatest ever or the best to ever do whatever they did well in the fight. Yeah the end of the fight was cool, but they went toe to toe after Justin was already beat the fuck down and pretty much one punch away anyway. Fights like the ending of this fight was pretty common back in the early days of MMA. If he did that while both guys were fresh and KO'd him Id be more impressed. But with that said he did surprise me, I didnt think he has a chance in hell against Justin.

But to anyone who says that is one of the most badass moments in MMA, go watch Don Fry vs Takayama. I think the BMF title BS kind of built it up more than what it was. He went up and weight and had a good performance against a top LW, I didn't see much more than that.
 
Trash take, buddy
 
What? Max already was one of the greatest ever to do it, even before this fight. We're just celebrating him more now because he just had a huge win via last second ko against a top contender in the division above his.
 
Someone please insert Max's utter destruction of JG.

Wasn't it JG who claimed that Max wouldn't be the same after this fight?
 
Dude is one of the GOATs imo.

1. Fedor
2. GSP
3. Silva
4. JJ
5. Holloway
 
I mean , what's the big deal? All the guy did was go up a weight class , have a great fight that he won against a guy most people thought was going to ko him and put an epic finish on things in the closing moments of the fight because he was feeling it. I saw an awesome fight once in 2003 !

What a fuckin clown.
 
A career 145er who slept JG like he didn't even belong in there with him. Max walked him to the center, then pointed down to throw down, giving him a chance to win with a punch. That's the BMF moment ever.
 
Don't get me wrong, I loved that moment. I remember watching that video in 2006, like this is why I love MMA so much. But in comparison to Holloway sleeping JG? My guy needs some actual mental evaluation and help if he thinks that slug fest beats what we witnessed last night.
 
