International Man takes 217 covid vaccines, anti-vax conspirators cry their eyes out

So, on this evil Covid vaccine that kills people all over the place- apparently not. You can spin all of the conspiracy theories you want, but a vaccine that was taken by the same man 217 times in 29 months without developing side effects or any kind of bodily harm? Nonharmful I'm afraid.

I can't wait to see the funny crazy responses that anti-vax weirdos will come up with to explain this one.

I don't think anyone who didn't want to take the COVID vax (actual anti-vaxxers are against ALL vaccines) give any fucks about this, bud
 
Pretty obvious, to be fair, but funny to see someone actually bothered to prove it lol
 
you forgot to mention that his immunity also didnt rise, which makes it look like its just a placebo and some saline solution and larping
 
Also, how shitty is this vaccine that you need to take it 217 times in 29 months?

Scientifically this is an "n" of 1 and not relevant for everyone. I don't think the vaccine hurts most people in any way more than a normal vaccine. But a single guy taking whatever doesn't prove anything imo
 
