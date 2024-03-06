Man who got 200+ COVID shots had no side effects: Study A 62-year-old man received 217 COVID-19 shots in 29 months and had no adverse reactions but nearly the same immunity, according to study in The Lancet.

So, on this evil Covid vaccine that kills people all over the place- apparently not. You can spin all of the conspiracy theories you want, but a vaccine that was taken by the same man 217 times in 29 months without developing side effects or any kind of bodily harm? Nonharmful I'm afraid.I can't wait to see the funny crazy responses that anti-vax weirdos will come up with to explain this one.