Levi_
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2006
- Messages
- 11,120
- Reaction score
- 1,884
So, on this evil Covid vaccine that kills people all over the place- apparently not. You can spin all of the conspiracy theories you want, but a vaccine that was taken by the same man 217 times in 29 months without developing side effects or any kind of bodily harm? Nonharmful I'm afraid.
I can't wait to see the funny crazy responses that anti-vax weirdos will come up with to explain this one.
I can't wait to see the funny crazy responses that anti-vax weirdos will come up with to explain this one.
Man who got 200+ COVID shots had no side effects: Study
A 62-year-old man received 217 COVID-19 shots in 29 months and had no adverse reactions but nearly the same immunity, according to study in The Lancet.
www.beckershospitalreview.com